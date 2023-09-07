When it comes to New York Fashion Week, NYC-native actor, model, socialite, and soon-to-be author Julia Fox has quickly become synonymous with pushing the limits of fashion and beauty with each and every look. And considering her unique past as a working dominatrix, she often ties in a bit of skin, leather textures, sharp lines, and subtle nods to bondage in the most artful ways.

This time last year, Fox closed out New York Fashion Week with some fire-red hair and colorful eyebrows to match. Since, she’s freed the nipple on more than one occasion, proved herself as a clear fan of the exposed thong, and perfected the art of turning heads with her more out-there, headline-making glam moments.

With this season’s NYFW formally kicking off on Sept. 7, Fox stepped out on the New York streets for two different star-studded events. First, she attended the Pandora Diamond District pop-up installation, before a quick outfit change ahead of Victoria’s Secrets’s pink carpet in celebration of The Tour ’23 (which, ICYWW, marks the return of the lingerie brand’s angel wing-filled runway show). Being that NYFW’s hectic schedule calls for multiple shows within a day, Fox maintained the same exact hair and makeup for both.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Keeping her makeup somewhat understated, Fox went with a siren-esque wing, brown-hued neutral lips, and eyebrows on the thinner side. Her near-black, deep espresso tresses were truly the star of the look, styled in soft mermaidcore waves in XXL lengths that extended past her hips. And no doubt adding a subtle nod to her dominatrix roots, she opted for some choppy “midi” bangs that reach just above her brows.

Midi bangs — which aren’t quite as short as micro bangs — have been having their main character moment recently, with A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski experimenting with the look, too.