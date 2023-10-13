Cardi B's Curly Birthday Updo & Bedazzled Nails Were Larger Than Life

On the evening of Oct. 11, Cardi B celebrated turning 31 in the most glamorous of ways. And while the morning of her birthday was met with her home’s wooden floors covered in hot pink rose petals, intricately designed bouquets of the same hue, and romantic candles — thanks to her husband, Offset — the dazzling evening affair brought even more glamour and sparkle.

Tucked away in a private Los Angeles setting, Cardi stunned in a vivid red, lacy dress that extended just above her matching scarlet heels. Pairing the stunning look with sparkling silver jewelry, her hair, makeup, and nails were truly the stars of the night. (Aside from her ultra-rare Faubourg Birkin, worth around $300,000, that is.)

Cardi B’s Big Curly Updo

Taking the rapper’s hair to new voluminous heights, an LA-based hairstylist who goes by Hair By Jay on Instagram created the curl-filled look. Revealed on his Instagram to be a full lace wig, the jaw-dropping tresses were installed, colored, and styled by Jay.

As for her makeup, which was very much in line with the signature look that she often opts for on red carpets and beyond, Erika La’Pearl is to thank. One of Cardi’s frequent collaborators, La’Pearl was also the mastermind behind her Met Gala 2023 glam.

Using products from Pat McGrath Labs’ cult-loved range, the duo went with an ultra-sharp black wing, softly blended cut crease eye makeup, and neutral lips with a hint of glistening gloss. As for her fluttering lashes, La’Pearl went with i-ENVY V-Collection 04 false eyelashes.

Cardi’s Bedazzled Birthday Nails

Not one to shy away from ultra-long, “more is more” manis filled with eye-catching details, Cardi B’s birthday set was every bit a serve. With a mosaic of glittering rhinestones of different shapes, her crystal clear stiletto tips were a serious statement. She kept things more understated on her toes with a crisp white pedicure.

As of Sept. 23, earthy Virgo season was officially replaced by the heavenly vibes of Libra SZN — and given that the rapper has a few placements in airy sign, her beautifully sparkling silver tips are giving major Libra vibes.

The Rapper’s New Monroe Piercing

A tiny detail that some may not have picked up on? The upper left side of the “Jealousy” rapper’s lip features a sparkling diamond stud.

Aptly named after Marilyn Monroe’s famous beauty mark, the Monroe piercing has been spotted on a select few celebrities in years past, including the late Amy Winehouse. Cardi B’s modern take on the pierced look, however, might just revive the look altogether.