Cardi B Wore Chrome Nails & A Hair Clip-Covered Gown To The 2023 VMAs

Cardi B just took 2023’s chrome nail trend to the next level with what had to be one of the shiniest looks MTV’s VMAs have ever seen. She arrived at the award show on Tuesday night decked in head-to-toe metallics — and she made sure she had nails to match.

The rapper was heading inside to perform with Megan Thee Stallion following the release of their song “Bongos,” but she stopped just long enough to chat with MTV’s hosts along the way. In case you missed it — and really, how could you? — her shiny strapless Dilara Findikoglu dress was made with hundreds of silver hair clips that were arranged to resemble armor. She also had matching cuffs and shoes. Even with all that shine, however, it was tough to miss her chromatic nails.

Cardi always turns out the nail looks, thanks to the work of her go-to artist Jenny Bui, and this one was no different. The “WAP” rapper, nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category for her song “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla, flashed her metallic tips while posing for the cameras, and you could practically see the audience’s reflection in the shine.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chrome nails have been having a moment, so Cardi is right on trend. In recent months, the look has been spotted on Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, and even Gigi Hadid. They work perfectly as an all-over shade, as French tips, or even with a fun base color, like the latest brown chrome trend for fall.