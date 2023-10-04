When it comes to glossy manicures (created at home or at the salon), crystal clear nail polish is most often reserved for base layers and diamond-like top coats to finish off a freshly painted look. Though as of late, expert celebrity manicurists in the industry and nail art lovers alike have been getting quite experimental with clear, pushing their color-filled lacquers to the side.

On the maximalist end of the spectrum, sheer mosaic manis (aka colorless tips topped with mismatched jewels and gems) have been all but taking over — especially for the cool fall months. What’s more, A-listers like Megan Fox, Halle Bailey, and Doja Cat have been exploring the daringly textured look, no doubt adding their influential stamps of approval.

On the other end of the spectrum, of course, lies the total mani minimalists who much prefer an understated look for day to day. Their current M.O.? Adorning clean, bare tips with a few protective coats of clear polish in the name of the aptly named “naked nail” movement.

From natural French nails that match every vibe to more out-there 3D details and Y2K-inspired silver gems, here are clear manicure ideas that embody the rising nail art trend.

Silver Stars & Swirls @a4ngelnails With sheer color on your nail beds and clear, almond-shaped nail extensions — this star-covered set is all things rocker chic.

What’s Your Aura? @nailedbyyans With celebs like Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox, and Halle Bailey fans of the buzzy aura nail vibe, this colorful version of the look is created on clear tips.

Bold & Bedazzled @curedspaces Mosaic manicure — but make the gems colorful.

Natural French Nails @chelsdonails For those who are seriously proud of their natural nail growth, a few coats of clear polish will not only protect your tips (but show off those natural Frenchies).

Whimsical Mosaic Mani @southtxnails With found gems, pearls, and stones of every color, this mosaic manicure is all things whimsical and fun.

Gilded Nail Cuffs @anouknailedit For an elevated mani that screams sophistication, adorn clear nails with subtle gilded cuffs.

Clear Polish-Topped Stripes @chelsdonails With a clear polish as your base, decorate your nails with ultra-thin white stripes for an eye-catching look.

Y2K Silver Nail Gems @tinynailstudio_ For naked nails that have a bit of fun, try adding a single silver gem on your statement nail of choice.

Three-Dimensional Texture @nailedbyyans Filled with 3D texture and embedded pearls, this unique manicure is serving serious mermaidcore vibes.

Flame On @nailqueennadia Flame art in lieu of a classic French tip creates a whole lot of edge (especially atop clear nails).

Total Alien Superstar @nailsssbymars With alien-esque patterns and silver stars, this mani is no doubt fit for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.

Marbled Quartz Details @addiisnails Akin to a luxe piece of white quartz, this marbled set takes the clear nail trend to new heights.

Daring Heart-Shaped Cutouts @primping_aint_easy For crystal clear nails that will make others look twice, opt for trendy cutouts on your tips (which are perfect for adding dangling nail jewelry, too).

Glamorous Gold Foil @safinailstudio Gold flakes placed right where your natural nails meet the clear extensions create a truly seamless (and stunning) look.

Itty Bitty 3D Dots @yuriosuka123 For the major minimalists who still want a bit of uniqueness on their clear nails, these itty bitty raised dots do the trick.

Holographic Hints @yveningset A sheer wash of clear polish with holographic reflects is sure to catch the light.

Colorful Micro French @sansungnails Craving a bit of color after all? Try adorning your tips with a micro French design (that has Jennifer Lopez obsessed).

Crystal Clear Water Texture @__hanasumire Created to mimic the look of rushing water, clear textured tips are sure to make waves.

Pressed Flower Petal Frenchies @nailqueennadia Who said florals were just for springtime?