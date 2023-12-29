Cardi B’s New Year’s Nails Are Just As Extra As You Would Expect

Grab some glittering eyeshadow and your favorite sparkling heels, because New Year’s Eve is nearly here — and a brand new energy for 2024 is coming with it.

While all is currently quiet in the world of celebrity, a few are still delivering some last minute serves before 2023 ends.

As for Cardi B? She shared a sneak peek of her shimmering manicure ahead of the surely glamorous midnight festivities to come, just in case some serious nail inspo is needed.

Cardi B’s Bedazzled French Tips

Posting a video to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Dec. 29, Cardi B showed off what are sure to be her New Year’s Eve nails. Rocking her typical long stiletto-shaped nails, she went with an opaque mid-tone pink nail polish color as her base and bedazzled French tips.

With 3D gemstones that were of different sizes, the “Bongos” rapper shied away from just neutral colors — like silver or gold — and added in rhinestones like reflected playful colors of emerald, purple, orange, and more.

When it comes to major events for the rapper, she more often than not goes for bedazzled nails. Most recently, she rocked a similar look — sans the French detailing — for her 31st birthday in October.

New Year, New Holiday Nails

For those who love an on-trend mani moment, experts recently told Bustle that midnight blue, shimmering neutrals, silver, and candy cane red are a few shades that are having their main character moment this holiday season. Another pro tip: You can never go wrong with rhinestones and glitter.

Glitter Goals: “Clients are feeling shimmery, sparkly, and starry-eyed this holiday season. The vibes are ‘all that glitters.’” — celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec on holiday 2023 nail polish color trends

Didn’t have time to make that mani appointment ahead of your New Year’s Eve plans? Try a sparkling press-on nail kit that will allow you to nail a stunning set in just a few minutes.

The Rise Of French Tips

For manicure minimalists and maximalist nail art lovers alike, one thing is certain: French tip nails are here to stay. While Cardi B is the latest the tap the buzzy mani trend, there have been countless A-listers rocking a similar vibe in recent months.

Just last week, Kendall Jenner rocked an ultra-short micro French tip that gave big “old money” energy, while Beyoncé celebrated Christmas with some red Frenchies that featured adorable Santa Claus hat art. Putting a Y2K spin on the French vibe, Ice Spice opted for the divisive duck nail shape, trading in the traditional white tip for a milk chocolate nail polish color instead.