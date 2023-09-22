Now that fall is practically here, it’s time to lean into all the best autumnal manicure colors — and that definitely includes a creamy caramel. Caramel nail art has over 35 million views on TikTok, where you’ll see everything from creamy orange swirls to golden French tips and tortoiseshell-printed nails.

Caramel is always going to be the perfect neutral for the season since it matches the chilly weather, the changing leaves, and your cozy fall wardrobe, says Rachel Apfel Glass, a nail expert and founder of GLOSSLAB. “Caramel shades, in particular, ooze warmth and comfort, and they look great wrapped around a warm drink,” she tells Bustle. Not only that, but it’ll inspire you to book a trip to an orchard ASAP.

The trendy shade comes in multiple hues, too, so you can opt for everything from amber to burnt golden brown and light orange. Think of the golden swirls on top of a caramel macchiato or the toasted amber of a pumpkin latte.

To incorporate the color into your fall mani game, keep scrolling for 15 of the cutest caramel latte nail art ideas that’ll help you usher in Meg Ryan movie season.

1 Clouds In Your Coffee Instagram/@alexiaxnails This all-over caramel swirl looks like you just added a splash of almond milk and a pump of caramel syrup to your iced latte. The cloudy blended effect combines multiple autumnal colors — like tan, black, caramel, and brown — for the ultimate cafe couture mani.

2 Macchiato Swirls Instagram/@alexiaxnails If your happiness hinges on whether or not you go through the drive-thru for a caramel mocha, then you need to add confection-colored polish to your fingertips. Paint marbled amber tips for a chic French manicure that evokes the same kind of happiness your cup of java brings you.

3 Leave A Tip Instagram/@jadeandpolished For another take on the French manicure, opt for various caramel hues ranging from light orange to darker brown. The Skittles effect never goes out of style, after all. This set also features tiny dotted florals underneath some of the painted tips, which makes for the cutest accent.

4 Maximalist Mermaidcore Instagram/@noellefuyunails Take your caramel manicure to the next level with 3D nail art in the form of acrylic bubbles. Take it up yet another notch by painting a different design on each nail. This mani features a warm amber pinky with 3D raindrops and golden swirls on other nails for a standout effect. It’s giving funky fall mermaid.

5 Golden Girl Instagram/@ibedoingnails Caramel looks so good next to gold and jewel tones — just look at the chunky emerald hearts in this elegant mani. Pair encrusted tips and 3D accents with a sheer base and dark chocolate-y caramel French tips for a set that’s fit for a queen.

6 Diamonds Everywhere Instagram/@polishedbyneena The autumnal shade also blends beautifully with sparkly silver accents. To really embrace the more is more mantra for your next manicure, add gemstones — like rubies or diamonds — for an extra eye-catching look. Here, caramel works as the perfect neutral to help it all stand out.

7 Modern Art Instagram/@spoken_nailz Add geometric art-inspired details to your tips for a manicure that looks like a modern art masterpiece. This set incorporates caramel nail polish in a unique way on each and every fingertip, from all-over polish to dainty dashes and lines.

8 Caramel Candy Instagram/@wuwunails For a set of nails that look like a tasty collection of caramel candies, file your length down and add an extra shiny top coat, as well as swirls of whites, greens, and black. Finish the look by adding a tiny gemstone or two for a twinkle of shine. (Just try not to bite them.)

9 Tortoiseshell Print Instagram/@nailedbyyans If you’re into the quiet luxury aesthetic à la Sofia Richie Grainge, then a caramel-colored nail polish is a must for your collection — and it’s the perfect shade for an ultra-chic tortoiseshell print mani. The design will look so good next to a perfect pair of jeans, a crisp white shirt, and a ludicrously capacious bag.

10 Wavy Baby Instagram/@noellefuyunails Wavy swirls of caramel, brown, and orange will be so groovy on your fingertips. It's an intricate design that’s ’70s-chic and brings to mind windy autumnal days. Plus, all shades are basically neutrals, so they’ll look good with absolutely everything.

11 Fall-Style Crocodile Instagram/@alexiaxnails Another animal-inspired design that pairs nicely with caramel hues? Crocodile print nails. While the summer saw plenty of hot pink and neon blue takes on the design, croc will look extra luxe when done using deep browns, orange-y caramel, and warm amber. Make it even more head-turning with golden accents.

12 Sparkly Tips Instagram/@gemmedbyjay Even if you’re a minimalist, you’ve got to admit that a French tip still looks neutral with caramel tones. This set stands out with a warm tan base and ombre caramel tips along with amber aura nails — both with golden twinkling stars as an added golden pop.

13 So Mod Instagram/@brittsnailss You can also lean into the retro vibes of the ’60s and ’70s by adorning your nails with a mod design in espresso brown and caramel hues. All you have to do is paint half circles and ovals in shades to transform a simple mani into a work of art.

14 Bronze Age Instagram/@broganbbeauty Who said you have to choose between gobs of glitter and fine sparkles? This sparkly chic manicure looks perfect for the season with its bronze-y caramel polish, and the metallic touches look like fall leaves. Take a set like this with you to the pumpkin patch for some fire pics.

15 Caramel Syrup Instagram/@groovynailsbybea For nails that look like actual caramel candies, ask your nail artist for jelly polish or clear acrylics to create a see-through set. The amber color truly looks like a drizzle of caramel, so don’t be surprised if you start craving a latte the second you leave the salon.

Source:

Rachel Apfel Glass, nail expert, founder of GLOSSLAB