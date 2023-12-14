Dairy-inspired nail art is having a major moment. Everything from blueberry milk to strawberry milk and even “milk bath” manis have been spotted on celebs like Selena Gomez and Halle Bailey — but the latest variation indicates that it’s time to add a dash of cocoa to the mix.

On TikTok, the search for “chocolate milk nails” already has over 435 million views, proving that the creamy hue is the season’s coolest nail polish color.

What Are “Chocolate Milk” Nails?‌

Unlike regular brown, chocolate milk nails get their name because they look like syrup stirred into your milk of choice. Just like actual chocolate milk, the final color can range from a milky brown to a darker cocoa, but it’ll always be creamy looking.

“The trend involves using rich brown shades reminiscent of milk chocolate,” says Juli Russell, a DIY nail expert for Sally Beauty. “It’s often characterized by being a little cooler in tone — it almost has a purple vibe, but is still very rich in pigment.”

Russell notes that brown nails have been trending since fall, and the latest iteration shows that the color is sticking around for the winter. As a perk? It counts as a neutral, says Russell. Think of chocolate milk nails as an “old luxury” hue that's perfect for the season.

How To Get The Creamy Hue

To get the look, you can pick out a creamy chocolate brown nail polish and call it a day. But if you can’t find one you like, it’s also possible to stir together brown and white polishes to create a completely customized milky shade.

Russell recommends using gel polish for the look if you’re going the latter route. “It doesn’t dry until it’s cured, allowing time to mix and customize the shade to perfection,” she says.

On a piece of foil or a glass palette, “start with a small ratio: one drop of white or cream to five drops of a very dark brown.” Swirl the gel polishes together until you like the hue.

5 Chocolate Milk Nail Art Ideas

Even though you’re only working with one color, it doesn’t mean you can’t get experimental with your nail art. Here are a few ways to rock a set of chocolate milk nails beyond wearing one shade.

1. Ombré

While having the same chocolate color on all five nails is cute, you could opt for an ombré effect by slightly darkening the polish shade as you move down your fingertips.

2. Spilled Milk

These cute splotches of white, brown, and tan look like a glass of chocolate milk right before you mix it up. The design is also reminiscent of the popular cow print nail art, which is also trending.

3. Chocolate Swirl

You could also rock a set like these cafe-inspired swirls. They look just like the chocolate drizzle that’s added to an iced mocha.

4. Groovy Details

To add a little something extra to your ombré tips, keep the dark-to-light gradient down your nails, then add in curved lines for an eye-catching detail.

5. Dipped In Chocolate

French tips are always a good look. To turn the trend upside down, go for a chocolate milk-colored base and a darker tip so it looks like your nails have been dipped in chocolate.

Source:

Juli Russell, DIY nail expert for Sally Beauty