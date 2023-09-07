No matter the season (or weather), chocolate lovers would likely agree that the yummy aroma of decadent iced mochas and rich hot cocoa topped with whipped cream is all things soothing and enticing to the senses. And this year? The choco-obsessed will be happy to know that perfume notes of bitter dark cocoa, creamy white chocolate, and the like are very much on-trend for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

In the world of buzzy nail lacquers and manicures, too, the autumn season also marks a serious rise in dark, sultry hues and “more is more” manis, with A-listers like Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski most recently serving a masterclass in chic fall vibes. And alongside Halle Bailey’s “pumpkin spice aura” manicure, “chocolate chrome” nails are sure to be a go-to neutral for the fashion-forward months to come.

With countless iterations of the glazed donut manicures, made popular by Hailey Bieber and her right hand manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, the glistening look features a base nail polish shade topped with a chromatic powder. More often than not, that base color is a light “your nails but better” neutral (and is how considered a classic mani moment for brides on their wedding day). The chocolate chrome — otherwise known as chocolate glazed donut nails — instead opt for luxe shades of brown chrome, from deep dark hues to more milky shades. Below, see two different versions of the look that are perfect for the new season.

Dark Chocolate Chrome Nails

With a dark brown shade as its base, this chocolate chrome mani is reminiscent of yummy fudge brownies (with some glazed sheen, of course).

Milk Chocolate Chrome Nails

Opting for some softer shades of warm-toned brown, these milk chocolate-inspired tips are effortlessly chic.