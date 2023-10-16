On Oct. 15, Halle Bailey took to Instagram to share a few sun-kissed selfies. Paired with the caption “golden hour ✨🖤,” the photos feature her flawless complexion and some understated glam.

The selfie series has sparked quite a few rumors. The Little Mermaid star appears to be wearing a leopard print jacket or robe, which covers a black lace top. Some fans wonder if she’s teasing new music with the glamorous look. “Oooooo she’s hiding her outfit…what project is she working on nowwww???!” wrote one person. Another posted lyrics from her most recent single, Angel: “Took a little sun kiss just to look like this / God-sent, you’re an angel.”

As for the manicure lovers of the world? Her glistening, coffin-shaped tips are serving up serious autumn vibes.

Halle Bailey’s Chocolatey Velvet Nails

Painted in an on-trend “your nails but better” hue that complements her skin tone, Bailey elevated the quietly luxurious mani with some angelic textured shimmer. The chocolate nails have a velvety finish, which appears soft and smooth.

While the manicurist behind the look has yet to be revealed, Bailey frequently works with Yoko Sakakura, a celeb-loved nail technician who’s worked with people like Zoe Saldana and Olivia Rodrigo.

Her Nails Continue A Seasonal Shift

During the summer months, Bailey leaned into her role as The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, opting for mermaid-core manicures, oceanic blue hues, and even clear 3D designs that nodded to clear Caribbean waters.

As soon as temperatures dropped — and Bailey released her latest single, Angel — she switched up her nail art. Recently, Bailey painted her long tips in rich shades of chocolate brown and burnt orange, which created a pumpkin spice look.

This Season, Chocolate Reigns

Bailey isn’t the only celebrity looking to chocolate as inspiration this season. In the fragrance world, there are a spate of new perfume launches with chocolate scents. And as for manicures, rich brown polish and chocolate chrome finishes are having main character moments, of which Hailey Bieber is a major fan.

Bailey’s milk chocolate manicure is the latest example of the cocoa obsession.