Cynthia Erivo has become associated with the color green — chiefly because of her role as Elphaba in Wicked, of course.

The actor has nearly exclusively worn dramatic shades of emerald green on her ultra-long nails, especially ahead of the film’s hotly anticipated November release.

“My personal favorite [nail polish color] is Ozitively Elphaba — a beautiful, shimmery green with gold pearlescence. I’ve been wearing it a lot,” Erivo recently told Bustle.

That said, it seems she’s officially switching up her nail M.O. in time for 2025 — at least until Wicked: For Good hits theaters at the end of this year.

Cynthia Erivo’s Dark Blue Pedicure

On Jan. 1, Erivo dropped a series of selfies to Instagram alongside a caption that details her wish for the new year: “I hope 2025, even with its bumps and scrapes, will surprise you with some of the most wonderful things. I hope that you are open to the magic of all of the gifts that you might get, the ones you know you want, and the ones you haven’t even thought of yet.”

In the photos, it’s clear that the star welcomed the year with a fresh pedicure in a color that’s a departure from her go-to.

The shade in question? Erivo’s toes were painted a deep sapphire blue (that beautifully contrasted with the Elphaba-coded green shoes). Recently, she’s also been spotted rocking a more vibrant cobalt color on her nails to match her New Year’s Day pedicure.

The “Defying Gravity” singer’s onto something: the gemstone-inspired tone is set to dominate winter’s 2025 top nail trends.

Sapphire Polish Is A Winter ’25 Staple

ICYMI: sapphire blue is the current buzziest manicure color. Its dark and dramatic “ice princess” energy is also in line with the current cool-toned obsession.

“For winter 2025, we will start to see cooler-toned and darker manicures,” Deborah Lippmann, a pro manicurist and nail care brand founder, previously told Bustle of the season’s top nail polish trends. “We are starting to see rich blues being thrown in the mix.”

Hailey Bieber’s sapphire mani moment in early fall undoubtedly kickstarted the trend. Specifically, the Rhode founder wore the OPI Nail Lacquer in Midnight Mantra.

Although she didn’t disclose the exact color used, Erivo has surely cemented the rich hue as one to watch throughout the coldest season of the year.