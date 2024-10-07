Coquette girls of spring and summer, meet the dark coquette girlies who are taking over fall and winter.

ICYMI, the ultra-feminine coquette aesthetic has been a major trend for months now — especially in the nail art world. In short, it centers on soft polish colors like white, cream, lilac, and pastel pink. As far as designs go, it most often features adorably sweet motifs, like dainty ribbons (both 3D and painted-on), fresh floral details, elegant pearl adornments, and sparkling rhinestone studs.

Some A-list examples include Sydney Sweeney’s bubble bath nails topped with extra-large white bows, along with Sabrina Carpenter’s pearl-lined heart cut-out manicure she wore while on the Eras Tour.

As the weather gets chillier, however, manicures tend to get darker — which is where the dark coquette aesthetic comes in.

While dark coquette nail art has similar motifs, the color palette is entirely different and entails moody lacquer shades like glossy black and cherry-inspired burgundy.

Get in on the coolest nail trend of fall and winter 2024 with these 10 dark coquette manicure design ideas.

1 Sultry Black Lace Details @rose__nail__art These black lace details make for a dark coquette manicure fitting for the spooky season, the holidays, and beyond.

2 Minimalistic Black Bows @emilia_rose_beauty When in doubt, painting on some minimalistic black bows topped with a bit of sparkle at each one’s center is an effortless go-to.

3 Cool-Toned Aura Nail Art @clawedbythalia Depending on your color combination, aura art nails can give soft girl coquette vibes — and with shades of black and gray, it’s a total dark coquette serve.

4 Blood Red Ombré @nailsssbymars Trade in your fave pure black polish for a deep burgundy hue to create a blood red ombré look, then throw in some 3D bows for big dark coquette energy.

5 Barely-There Black Hearts @anouknailedit If simple manis are your move, add a hint of buzzy coquettish vibes with itty bitty black hearts painted on a milk bath base.

6 Rhinestone-Studded Fishnet Design @julietapinknails For an edgier option than lace, try a statement nail adorned with a creative fishnet design and topped with eye-catching rhinestones.

7 Dainty Pastel Pink Ribbons @nicnailsalon1 If you still want to keep some pastel pink on your nails, use the classic polish color to paint on some girly ribbons on top of black tips.

8 Deep Burgundy Cherries @pressedbycharlotte_ Use a deep burgundy color to create ultra-crisp Frenchies on every other nail, leaving space for coquettish bow and cherry decals.

9 Pearl-Lined French Tips @mv.nailz For a touch of femininity on your nails, try a few pearl-lined nails paired with black French tips and 3D ribbons to match.