Nails
Hello, black ribbons and bows.
Coquette girls of spring and summer, meet the dark coquette girlies who are taking over fall and winter.
ICYMI, the ultra-feminine coquette aesthetic has been a major trend for months now — especially in the nail art world. In short, it centers on soft polish colors like white, cream, lilac, and pastel pink. As far as designs go, it most often features adorably sweet motifs, like dainty ribbons (both 3D and painted-on), fresh floral details, elegant pearl adornments, and sparkling rhinestone studs.
Some A-list examples include Sydney Sweeney’s bubble bath nails topped with extra-large white bows, along with Sabrina Carpenter’s pearl-lined heart cut-out manicure she wore while on the Eras Tour.
As the weather gets chillier, however, manicures tend to get darker — which is where the dark coquette aesthetic comes in.
While dark coquette nail art has similar motifs, the color palette is entirely different and entails moody lacquer shades like glossy black and cherry-inspired burgundy.
Get in on the coolest nail trend of fall and winter 2024 with these 10 dark coquette manicure design ideas.
1Sultry Black Lace Details
These black lace details make for a dark coquette manicure fitting for the spooky season, the holidays, and beyond.
2Minimalistic Black Bows
When in doubt, painting on some minimalistic black bows topped with a bit of sparkle at each one’s center is an effortless go-to.
3Cool-Toned Aura Nail Art
Depending on your color combination, aura art nails can give soft girl coquette vibes — and with shades of black and gray, it’s a total dark coquette serve.
4Blood Red Ombré
Trade in your fave pure black polish for a deep burgundy hue to create a blood red ombré look, then throw in some 3D bows for big dark coquette energy.
5Barely-There Black Hearts
If simple manis are your move, add a hint of buzzy coquettish vibes with itty bitty black hearts painted on a milk bath base.
6Rhinestone-Studded Fishnet Design
For an edgier option than lace, try a statement nail adorned with a creative fishnet design and topped with eye-catching rhinestones.
7Dainty Pastel Pink Ribbons
If you still want to keep some pastel pink on your nails, use the classic polish color to paint on some girly ribbons on top of black tips.
8Deep Burgundy Cherries
Use a deep burgundy color to create ultra-crisp Frenchies on every other nail, leaving space for coquettish bow and cherry decals.
9Pearl-Lined French Tips
For a touch of femininity on your nails, try a few pearl-lined nails paired with black French tips and 3D ribbons to match.
103D Glossy Black Ribbon Adornments
Take your neutral manicure to new coquettecore heights by gluing on oversized black ribbon charms at every nail’s center.