For a manicure that’s the perfect mix of subtle and shocking, get yourself a set of glow-in-the-dark nails. This fun polish gives you a gorgeous, glossy hue by day — and a totally mind-bending neon by night.

Glow-in-the-dark nails are quickly becoming a thing on BeautyTok, where the fun effect has nearly 3 million views — and many celebs are in on the trend, too.

Hailey Bieber wore the luminescent look earlier this year at Coachella, and Kylie Jenner recently rocked turquoise glow-in-the-dark nails painted by her go-to manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.

According to Juli Russell, a DIY nail expert for Sally Beauty, glow-in-the-dark nails are seeing a surge in popularity thanks to the enchanting — and slightly eerie — glow they give off. It makes a statement whether you’re going for an everyday manicure or something spooky for Halloween.

You’re not limited to glow-in-the-dark green, either. This type of polish currently comes in a wide array of shades, ranging from pastel blues and pinks to bright reds, oranges, purples, and fuchsia — so you can truly wear the head-turning look however you want.

Instagram/@dopenail_galleria How To Use Glow-In-The Dark Polish To try the trend, Russell says it’s as easy as using a glow-in-the-dark nail polish, but you can also get the effect with a luminescent dip powder for a longer-lasting look. Incorporate the glow into your nail art by using the special polish to paint fun designs. The lit-up effect also works well as a French tip, ombré, and as an all-over polish, Russell says. This type of polish is different from the black light varieties, BTW. “Glow-in-the-dark nail polish glows in the dark after it absorbs light from any light source — but the sun works best — while black light nail polish looks vibrant under ultraviolet or black light, like the kind used in clubs or parties,” says Russell. So glow-in-the-dark works without special lighting, while black light polish needs that specific light to show off its unique shine. Keep scrolling for 15 glow-in-the-dark manicures that expertly showcase the effect.

Purple Rain Instagram/@nailyoulater Why wear regular purple polish when you can light up your life with a glow-in-the-dark version? These beauties will look perfectly pastel during the day, but by evening, you’ll get to enjoy the prettiest glow.

Rainbow Glow Instagram/@hayleydpartridge For a manicure that seems lit from within, go for a stained glass-inspired paint job with swatches of yellow, purple, green, and blue. To get the windowpane effect, draw lines with a non-glowing black polish. Once they glow, the mix will look mottled, just like glass.

Luminescent Lizard Instagram/@aris_naillab Crocodile print will always add a touch of interest to your fingertips — but even more so when it shines in the dark. The textured details stand out even more when they’re lit up with a glowy nail polish.

Neon Green Instagram/@avrnailswatches The green glow of this polish should pull on your ’90s kid heart strings. Think Nickelodeon slime or the glowy stars you stuck to your ceiling. Every time you glance down at your manicure, you’ll get a hit of nostalgia.

Laser Show Instagram/@clawsbymenis There’s no shortage of ways to play around with glowing polish. For a futuristic vibe, trace a super-thin line around pointed tips. Draw Xs and other angular shapes in bright colors like yellow, purple, and green, and the mani will look like a laser show on your hands.

Glowing Galaxy Instagram/@nailsbysmiley Different shades of pastel glow-in-the-dark polish can be swirled together to create a nebula effect, as seen here in this stunningly celestial manicure on long acrylics. For an extra dose of pizzazz, glue on an iridescent gemstone.

Fluorescent French Instagram/@angies_beautybar Imagine these beauties lighting up at a late-night get-together. As Russell says, glow-in-the-dark polish gives an edgy spin to a classic manicure, so consider opting for a neon orange French tip — it’ll be the perfect conversation starter.

Backlit Butterflies Instagram/@nailsbyandrea__ Glow-in-the-dark polish puts dainty designs, like these butterflies, on full display. Russell notes that this type of polish comes in a variety of colors, including green, blue, white, and purple, so you can change the background shade to go with your ‘fit.

The Blob Instagram/@ibedoingnails When you want a spooky-looking manicure, reach for glow-in-the-dark polish to up the eerie vibes. For nails that are half creepy/half chic, pile on 3D effects like these amorphous blobs, then complete the look with other neons, like blue and green.

Get Jeweled Instagram/@nail.skristy Remember, glow-in-the-dark polish isn’t just for the night. Your nail artist can add a glowing effect to any color so that it looks good in the day — and even better at night.

Purple Ombré Instagram/@scarlettnailsss Rock your fave nail art — like ombré with rainbow stripes down your nail beds — but use a glow-in-the-dark polish instead. The luminescence will just be the cherry on top of your set.

Spooky Drops Instagram/@beeez_nailz An aquamarine shade of glowy polish has slightly spooky vibes that set the scene for creepy details, like drops of goo or blood. Wear it out on Halloween as the finishing touch for any costume.

Moonlight Instagram/@pampernailgallery Use a white glow-in-the-dark polish or pick up some glowy press-ons for a manicure that beams like the surface of the moon. It’ll be perfect for the Halloween season, full moon festivities, and other celestial goings happenings.

Day-Glo Green Instagram/@_allured By day, this manicure will look like a perfectly normal set of French tips outlined in neon green. By night, it’ll turn heads as you glow around town with your friends.

Greased Lightning Instagram/@nailsbyrohani With a matte black polish as your base, a slick of green glow-in-the-dark polish down the center will look exactly like a bolt of lightning streaking across the night sky. And, thanks to the dark background, the mani will look just as good in the daylight.

Source:

Juli Russell, DIY nail expert for Sally Beauty