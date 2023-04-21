When it comes to Kylie Jenner’s nails, she’s proven to be incredibly bold with her manicures and has often opted for ultra-long lengths in the past. Yet as of late, the youngest Jenner sister has been a serious fan of much shorter, square-shaped tips, mostly choosing more neutral “lip gloss” hues (which is very in line with her sister Kim Kardashian’s vibe). What’s more, in line with her new outlook on more minimal manicures, Jenner recently shared her glam routine with Vogue and explained that she has “changed her look a lot —I wear a lot less [makeup], but I’ve accomplished the same snatched look.”

Just recently, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to her Instagram stories to share her just-painted fresh set in her newly-loved nail shape. Not only was the turquoise color reminiscent of her “King Kylie” era blue hair (that was a total cultural reset, IMO), but they also glow in the dark. I mean, iconic.

Painted by Zola Ganzorigt, the celeb-loved manicurist who most recently created Christina Aguilera’s 3D vulva mani, Jenner says “these glow in the dark nails make me really happy.” And with this recent manicure, she’s found the perfect balance of being minimally chic, while still exploring with her look and getting in on the trends.

With festival season in full swing thanks to Coachella’s back-to-back weekend takeover, the more out-there beauty moments are truly taking over (I mean, Ciara’s “unicorn hair” *is* the moment). And when it comes to glow in the dark tips, Hailey Bieber most recently opted for a neon green version of the buzzy mani with some Y2K-esque chrome detailing.

ICYWW: Ganzorigt is the same nail artist behind the glazed donut nail trend that is seen on the tips of just about every single it-girl. And given that glow-in-the-dark nails are another one of her headline-making creations — you are sure to see a whole lot more glowing nails in the coming months.