Whether you want a quiet luxury vibe for your mani or one that’s more colorful, crocodile nails can do it all. With over 45 million views on TikTok, the reptilian texture serves up all sorts of chic looks for people’s fingertips.
Because this nail art focuses on the fun, scaly texture, the idea is to play around with color to get the exact vibe you’re looking for. “Croc nails can be created with muted, subtle tones for a more elegant edge, totally nodding to the quiet luxury trend,” Russell tells Bustle. “This print also pairs well with lots of color, as an accent nail, or even as a French manicure pattern to make it edgier.”
While you can rely on a nail technician to create the intricate print, you can achieve a similar look at home with polish. According to Russell, it’s as easy as laying down a base color before dropping a second color on with a nail art brush. “Try to lay the color into the top coat in cylindrical shapes, staggering the position for a more realistic croc print effect,” she says.
To see how the girlies are wearing their croc nails, take a look at these cute designs below.