On Jan. 7, 2024, countless stars arrived on the glitzy red carpet in celebration of the 81st Golden Globe Awards — and, per usual, the highly anticipated event and unofficial kickoff to the red carpet season didn’t disappoint in terms of hairstyles and makeup looks.

Some of the hair highlights? Stars like Barbie’s America Ferrera and Poor Things’ Emma Stone wore sleek bobs, proving that the haircut that absolutely dominated 2023’s hair trends is still going strong into the new year. On the another hand, Hailee Steinfeld and Billie Eilish were both spotted with nostalgic hairstyles that nodded to past eras.

On the makeup front, the overall vibe for many celebrities was classic and neutral. There were a few standouts worth noting, though: Amanda Seyfried’s eyeshadow was a masterclass in bright makeup, while Ariana Greenblatt’s smoky eyeliner was also a major serve.

Missed out on the night’s festivities? From black-lined eyes to volume-filled vintage updos, here are the best hair and makeup moments from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

1 Florence Pugh’s Modern Mohawk Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Living out every phase of her buzzcut’s growth, Pugh’s silver platinum mohawk added a bit of edge to her glam-filled ensemble.

2 Margot Robbie’s Voluminous Blowout Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Allowing her long blonde hair to cascade down her back, Robbie opted for a volume-filled blowout for the 2024 Golden Globes. Jacob Schwartz, a celebrity hair colorist, is to thank for the Barbie star’s golden color, which was maintained with Olaplex products.

3 Hailee Steinfeld’s Vintage Glamour Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A major nod to Audrey Hepburn, Steinfeld opted for a glamorously timeless moment. She kept her makeup soft, and her voluminous updo was made all the more stunning with face-framing tendrils.

4 Billie Eilish’s Spiky Updo MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Channeling the nostalgia of the 1990s and early 2000s, Eilish wore her black hair with vibrant red roots in a spiky updo, allowing for pin-straight tendrils to frame her face.

5 Amanda Seyfried’s Purple Eyeshadow Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not only did Seyfried style her blonde strands with a deep side-part, the actor also proved that colorful eyeshadow is back, painting her eyes with pretty purple pigments.

6 Taylor Swift’s Structural Waves MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Swift is firmly in her Reputation era, with her snakeskin green gown a clear winner on the Globes red carpet. Her hair was just as stunning, with her structural waves and side-swept bangs styled to perfection.

7 Fantasia Barrino’s Textured Pixie Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ICYMI: ultra-short pixie haircuts are very on-trend for 2024. Barrino expertly styled her short chop with some wavy texture.

8 Emma Stone’s Flippy Lob Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As lovely as it was effortless, Stone’s copper-hued hair was styled sleek, straight, and flipped at the ends.

9 Kate Beckinsale’s Barbiecore Ponytail Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking like a Barbie doll in real life, Beckinsale finished her glistening silver ensemble with a voluminous Barbiecore ponytail.

10 Dua Lipa’s Understated Soft Glam Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her skin-tight mermaid dress à la Schiaparelli the star of the show, Lipa’s stunningly soft glam makeup was an understated slay.

11 Quinta Brunson Sleek Waves Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Glammed by makeup artist Kasha Lassien using Danessa Myricks Beauty, Brunson paired her classic glam with high-shine waves.

12 Ariana Greenblatt’s Black-Lined Eyes MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images While the Barbie star’s ’fit all but screamed elegance, Greenblatt’s glam was a bit more edgy, with her hair textured and her black-lined eyes the epitome of grunge.

13 Selena Gomez’s Slicked-Back Bun Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Gomez’s hairstylist, Marissa Marino, styled the star’s espresso brunette hair in a sleek bun gathered at her crown, fit with an on-trend baby part.

14 America Ferrera’s Barbie Pink Lips Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A subtle nod to the Barbie film she starred in, Ferrera’s lips were painted a soft Barbiecore pink that added a pretty pop of color to her ensemble.

15 Jennifer Lopez’s Old Hollywood Waves MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to bring the glamour. Wearing a pink off-the-shoulder gown featuring larger than life rosettes, the multi-hyphenate was spotted with a side part and super soft waves.

16 Julia Garner’s ’80s Side-Swept Curls Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images With a disco ball-inspired gown that glittered on the red carpet, Garner tapped those disco vibes by wearing her hair side-swept and curly, too.