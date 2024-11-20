With Rhode, Hailey Bieber has quickly become the younger generation’s resident skin guru. Though aside from creating a global desire for glazed donut skin and yummy peptide-filled lip treatments found in every glam girl’s purse, she heavily influences another major beauty category: nails.

Just in the last few months alone, Bieber has propelled some of the season’s biggest nail polish color trends — like cool-toned sapphire blue and latte-inspired light brown with a chrome finish.

Her latest manicure hue is similarly on-trend and expected to dominate winter 2025.

Hailey Bieber’s Espresso Manicure

On Nov. 20, Rhode posted an Instagram carousel to reveal the brand’s newest Peptide Lip Tint in Cinnamon Roll and details for upcoming pop-up events in Los Angeles. In a few of the photos, Bieber is pictured with an iced coffee in hand and the prettiest espresso brown nail polish painted on her signature almond-shaped tips.

“For winter 2025, we will start to see darker manicures,” manicurist and brand founder Deborah Lippmann previously told Bustle of winter’s biggest nail color trends. “Brown has been trending as the latest it girl shade for clothing and your manicures.”

Hailey’s innate it girl status proves just that.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has donned a brown nail color: last fall, she wore a lighter brown mani with an endlessly cool crocodile print design, so the model-slash-entrepreneur has been ahead of the curve with trends.

3 Dark Brown Nail Polish Shades To Try

Bieber and her go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, have yet to confirm the exact color used on the star’s latest look. Still, you can recreate her set with the below nail polish shades that are a near-dupe for her espresso-colored tips.

Not Afraid of the Dark is a full-coverage, dark brown lacquer that wears like a durable gel formula, yet is easily removable like a traditional polish.

Brun Bistre by Hermès is a true espresso brown polish shade that is not only a near-exact dupe for Bieber’s latest mani, but adds total luxury to any nail color collection.

Clove is a Bieber-inspired dark brown polish that dries with the chicest high-gloss finish (and even comes in a Gel Polish version for those who prefer a longer-lasting set).