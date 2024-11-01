Although the nostalgic sound of Mariah Carey’s whistle tones can already be heard around the world, the girlies are still posting their Halloween ’fits.

Hailey Bieber is one of them. On the evening of Oct. 31, the Rhode founder posted a low-key mirror selfie showing off her costume on her Instagram Stories — and it happens to be inspired by an iconic cartoon character from the early 2000s.

Hailey’s Fiery Red Halloween Hair

In Bieber’s selfie, you can see she’s rocking a black long-sleeve tee with green cargo pants and a utility belt — though the clear star of the show was undoubtedly her glam. She kept her makeup expectedly simple with a brown-toned pout, with a darker lined top lip for a cartoonish effect. Covering up her signature bronde strands for the evening, she also wore a voluminous wig in a fiery orange-red that completely transformed her vibe.

In case you were still unsure who the model dressed up as, she added the theme song to Kim Possible — “Call Me, Beep Me!” — onto her post, too, confirming her costume was the Y2K-era show’s lead character.

Any other Millennials in their feels?

Warm-Toned Hair For Fall 2024

Although Bieber only wore the red-hot hair color for one night, similarly warm-toned shades are on-trend for the fall season.

For the orange-loving babes, pumpkin-spiced copper is one of fall 2024’s biggest hair trends to watch. “Leaves are changing, warming spices are in our drinks — and copper gives the same feeling,” Sierra Kener, a California-based colorist whose clientele includes Nina Dobrev, previously told Bustle.

Aside from copper, cherry coke is still a total vibe for those who prefer deeper shades of red. And the buzzy color will remain a fave throughout the winter season, too. “Rich red hair with brown undertones adds warmth and intensity, creating a sultry, moody feel perfect for the season,” Jennifer Korab, a hair color pro and owner of the Renaissance Salon+Spa, recently shared.

If you’re considering going red, know that you’ve got a whole spectrum of hues to pick from — Kim Possible copper included.