The 10 Trendiest Holiday Nail Polish Colors For The 2023 Holidays

With chilly December well underway and the end of 2023 very near — the holiday season is officially here, which basically means that it’s time for your most glamorous selves to shine.

Whether or not you’ve picked out a glitzy ’fit for the festivities ahead, an on-trend manicure is the perfect way to amp up your look.

For this particular holiday season, professional manicurists tell Bustle that they foresee a lot of sparkle in the near future.

The Season Of Sparkle

For loyal salon goers and at-home painters alike, finding the perfect nail polish color is truly a form of self expression. If you prefer to keep your manicure color on-trend, however, there are a few holiday-ready shades that you may want to consider.

“Clients are feeling shimmery, sparkly, and starry-eyed this holiday season,” celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec, tells Bustle. “The vibes are ‘all that glitters.’ Micro hand-painted stars, reflective glitters, and layered cat-eye looks are huge.”

On the other hand, Zola Ganzorigt, celebrity manicurist and OPI global ambassador, chimes in to say that she’s noticing more subtle nails this season.

Hot Holiday Nail Colors

Need some inspiration for your next manicure? Below, Ganzorigt, Kandalec, and Lights Lacquer founder Kathleen Fuentes share the top 10 holiday nail polish colors for 2023.

1 Festive Duo-Chrome @thepolishedmage For a manicure moment that gives major Christmas vibes, Kandalec recommends the KBShimmer Nail Polish in Mistletoe You So ($12). “It’s a duo-chrome that is both red and green,” she says. “It’s a unique way to wear the classic Christmas colors in a way that’s unique and not literal.”

2 Pearly White @browngirlhands For a holiday nail color that’s fresh and snow-inspired, a pearly white shade of polish is a no-brainer. “A pearl white like Lights Lacquer Polish in Frostbite ($11), worn solo or as a topper over deep colors, is sure to please,” says Kandalec. Ganzorigt names the OPI Nail Lacquer in Chill ’Em With Kindness ($11.49) as her favorite pearlescent polish.

3 Sugar Plum @jadeandpolished Specifically pointing to CND Shellac Gel Polish in Poison Plum ($15.30) as a great option, Kandalec says to opt for “an ultra-deep plum with subtle glitter for a deep, luxurious feel at your fingertips.”

4 Midnight Blue @addiisnails An unexpected nail polish color that has been having its main character moment is a dark, electric blue shade. Fuentes is a fan and says that she loves opting for shades of deep blue for winter. For some celebrity inspo, save Jennifer Lopez recent cobalt blue manicure to your moodboard ASAP.

5 Beautifully Bronzed @avrnailswatches This New Year’s Eve, Fuentes says that a deep, dark, and sultry glitter polish is the perfect pick. “A dark metallic bronze polish with a fine golden shimmer is perfect for that smoky look, with a hint of shimmer.” Lights Lacquer Polish in Speakeasy to Me ($11) fits the vibe, as does the ILNP Boutique Nail Polish in Shapeshifter ($10).

6 Naked Shimmer @tombachik Both Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted with shimmering neutral nails in recent weeks. Fuentes co-signs the look. “For that snowflake mani, I love a classic taupe with shimmer,” she says.

7 Silver Bells @disseynails Silver polish is truly like nail art in a bottle, and Kandalec expects velvety magnetic formulas to be a holiday season staple for 2023. Ask for OPI’s Platinum Eclipse, a pro-only gel polish that she notes as a favorite, when you visit your local salon. “I love this because you can wear it solo, or layer on a jelly shade over it for a candy-apple look.” As for one A-lister in particular who has rocked a similar look? Dua Lipa was spotted with the glistening shade on her short nails last month.

8 Candy Cane Red @nailsbyzola When in doubt, red nails will always slay. “A bright red is always a classic favorite during the holiday season,” says Kandalec, recommending essie’s gel couture in Rock The Runway ($14.29). As for some nail art to pair with the vibrant color? Ganzorigt notes that the candy cane glazed French manicure she created for Hailey Bieber last year is making a comeback for the end of 2023.

9 “Frosted” Blues @nailssbysami Serving up some serious ice princess vibes, “frosted” blue chrome nails are coming in hot this winter season. Kandalec is a fan of the icy ILNP Nail Polish in Shooting Star ($12.50). “It’s an incredibly cool snow-inspired shade that gives ‘nail art’ without the nail art brushes, and is very Insta-worthy.”

10 Gilded Glitter @brittsnailss Warm-toned gold and copper polish shades are a total staple around the holidays. Ganzorigt names OPI Nail Lacquer in The Leo-nly One ($11.49) as her preferred shade of gold as it’s so statement-making. Kandalec points to the KBShimmer Nail Polish in Just Roll With It ($12). “It has gold, silver, and copper tones, making it match any jewelry you wear and super versatile throughout the season.”