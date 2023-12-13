The 10 Trendiest Holiday Nail Polish Colors For The 2023 Holidays

With chilly December well underway and the end of 2023 very near — the holiday season is officially here, which basically means that it’s time for your most glamorous selves to shine.
Whether or not you’ve picked out a glitzy ’fit for the festivities ahead, an on-trend manicure is the perfect way to amp up your look.
For this particular holiday season, professional manicurists tell Bustle that they foresee a lot of sparkle in the near future.
The Season Of Sparkle
For loyal salon goers and at-home painters alike, finding the perfect nail polish color is truly a form of self expression. If you prefer to keep your manicure color on-trend, however, there are a few holiday-ready shades that you may want to consider.
“Clients are feeling shimmery, sparkly, and starry-eyed this holiday season,” celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec, tells Bustle. “The vibes are ‘all that glitters.’ Micro hand-painted stars, reflective glitters, and layered cat-eye looks are huge.”
On the other hand, Zola Ganzorigt, celebrity manicurist and OPI global ambassador, chimes in to say that she’s noticing more subtle nails this season.
Hot Holiday Nail Colors
Need some inspiration for your next manicure? Below, Ganzorigt, Kandalec, and Lights Lacquer founder Kathleen Fuentes share the top 10 holiday nail polish colors for 2023.