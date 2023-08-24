Selena Gomez's Sheer & Shimmery Manicure Embraces "Naked Nail Summer"

On the heels of her star-studded 31st birthday celebration last month, Gomez is set to release a new song aptly named Single Soon on Friday, Aug. 25 (alongside her pal Miley Cyrus, who has a fresh new single called Used To Be Young dropping the same day). In celebration of the anticipated countdown, Gomez has taken the opportunity to create some buzzy videos (one of which got the attention of a beloved SATC alum), along with some high-glam beauty moments on Instagram. What’s more, her latest manicure moment is inspired by the upcoming end-of-summer bop.

Generally when it comes to her nails, the Rare Beauty founder is not afraid of painting vivid colors on her tips. Case in point? Her recent birthday mani was a bright shade of bubblegum Barbiecore pink (which just so happened to be paired with the prettiest Pamela Anderson-inspired updo). And before that, she has experimented with sunflower yellow nail polish hues, a pale buttercup shade, and vibrant rainbow tips.

Between those frequent color-filled moments, Gomez often turns to understated tips that give “quiet luxury” vibes — like her “American manicure,” which is a softer take on classic French tips. As for the multi-hyphenate’s Single Soon-inspired mani? The actor, musician, entrepreneur, part-time chef, and major mental health advocate opted for low-key clear nail polish that has the prettiest subtle shimmer.

Painted by her go-to manicurist Tom Bachik, who also famously lacquers the tips of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, and Margot Robbie, the pair went for a look that is described as a “naked summer shimmer” mani. In particular, Bachik used all things Aprés Nail to achieve the look, topping some clear “naked” Soft Builder Gel with the brand’s Heavenly Top Gelcoat in the shade divine to add some light-catching shine.