When it comes to her approach to beauty, Jennifer Lopez is very much associated with bronzed “latte makeup” glam, voluminous caramel-colored hair, and dewy, hydrated skin.

While her signature look always seems to come back to those tried-and-true basics, Lopez has fun with her manicures on the regular, experimenting with understated “naked nails,” the occasional vibrant nail polish, and glistening rhinestone accents.

The “Pa Ti” singer’s recent manicure moment, however, is perhaps her boldest look of 2023, and is likely to be some serious nail inspiration for the festive holiday season to come.

J.Lo’s Royal Blue Nails

On the heels of her night out with husband Ben Affleck, Lopez wore a bright cobalt blue nail color in lieu of her go-to neutral shade. There also appeared to be some glittering texture on her lengthy coffin-shaped nails.

Tom Bachik, the celebrity manicurist who frequently works with the multi-hyphenate artist along with other stars like Selena Gomez and Margot Robbie, is to thank for the stunning holiday-ready set.

As for some other notable A-listers who have experimented with the exact same shade of cobalt? Cardi B most recently lined her espresso-colored eyes in the alluring shade at the 2023 Grammys, while Beyoncé famously wore the same manicure color on her wedding day in 2008.

All About The Winter Blues

Alongside other popular nail polish colors for the winter months, like “cherry mocha,” glossy black, and more, blue is quickly taking the lead as the nail shade of every it girl.

Icy shades of pastel blue are having their main character moment, and the color is also getting an on-trend chromatic upgrade for the chilly months. Deeper blue colors are on the rise as well, with A-listers like Taylor Swift most recently rocking a glittering navy blue manicure.

Go Blue Or Go Home: “I am excited for a deep navy blue. It’s an exciting alternative from the usual deep burgundy that we all tend to gravitate towards in the winter.” — Chanel nail artist Betina R. Goldstein on nail polish color trends for winter 2024

Lopez’s most recent mani cements royal blue’s spot amongst the hottest nail polish colors for winter 2024.

J.Lo’s Year In Manicures

With her recent bright blue mani one of her most colorful nail moments yet, J.Lo’s manicure M.O. typically ranges from low-key and understated with neutral tones, to glamorously glittering and statement-making.

Throughout 2023, Lopez has rocked some seriously stunning manicures, including a steamy “chai latte” set for fall, a summertime “peaches and cream” moment, colorful pressed floral nails, and sparkling silver micro French tips that kicked off the year.