Getting a fresh set of nails is a surefire way to feel your most elevated, put-together self. Perhaps classic French tips are your style, or maybe you’re into cool girl chrome finishes or pretty floral designs.

If you’re in a growing niche of beauty aficionados, however, you may be into hyper-realistic nail art. Note that this trend is far different than the satisfyingly stunning manis and pedis you know and love, and features designs that, well, showcase some not-so-aesthetic elements. You’ve been warned.

Hyper-Realistic Nail Art Is On The Rise

From 3D pimple designs to Frenchies that appear to be covered in mold, realistic manicures and pedicures have been having a moment on BeautyTok.

While this out-there mani aesthetic has been gaining traction worldwide, the “ugly nails” trend originated from Russian manicurists — like Instagram-viral @corrosion.nails. Her unique art features nails made to look like claws and fingertips adorned in life-sized beetles, to name a couple of examples, though she isn’t the only nail artist with an affinity for the grotesque.

Controversial tastemakers like Doja Cat and Julia Fox have pushed forth an “anti-beauty” movement that prioritizes individualism, art, and oddity over pleasing the male gaze. Now, nails are the latest to embrace that same fearless energy, counting A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski — who recently rocked 3D cockroaches on her nails for an editorial shoot — as early adopters of the trend. Keep reading for some inspo for a completely unexpected manicure (if you dare).

6 Gross AF Manicures & Pedicures

Moldy French Tips

If traditional Fench tips are just too basic for your liking, this artist decorated each nail with green mold that looks like it belongs on the set of The Last Of Us.

Realistic 3D Pimples

For this manicure, the nail artist took inspiration from acne-riddled skin by creating inflamed whiteheads that appear ready to pop.

Veiny Details

Made to look like veins, these complexion-colored nails feature a matte finish that closely resembles the texture of real skin.

Raw Chicken Skin Pedi

This pedicure, inspired by none other than raw chicken skin, pushes hyper-realistic nail boundaries to new heights. Sandal season, anyone?

Slimy Slugs

While each nail is covered in a simple clear polish, the lifelike slimy slugs crawling all over this mani are not for the faint of heart.

Toothy Tips

With animalistic canines and ultra-detailed molars, this hyper-realistic 3D tooth design even fades into a pale pink hue that graphically represents gums.