It had a cult following amongst gamers before ever hitting our screens, but now the TV adaptation of The Last Of Us has given the franchise an even bigger fanbase. The hit show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is based on the popular video game of the same name, and is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Whilst fans chew on the gripping twists and turns of Season 1, it has now been confirmed that The Last Of Us will indeed return for a second season.

Sharing his joy about a Season 2 of the series, Neil Druckmann said on Jan. 27: “I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with Season 2.”

And so, on that note, here’s everything to know about Season 2 of The Last Of Us.

The Last Of Us S2 Plot

In the first season, the protagonists of the video game Joel (played by Pascal) and Ellie (played by Ramsey) face a global pandemic. The show is set back in 2003 where a mass fungal infection wreaks havoc and only Ellie can provide a vaccine. The first season is meant to trace the events of the first video game and, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the second season would likely cover the The Last Of Us Part II.

In an interview with Consequence TV, before the announcement of S2, show makers Mazin and Druckmann said: “The amount of story that remains, that we have not covered, would be more than a season of television. So yeah, assuming we can keep going forward, the idea would be to do more than just one more season.”

The Last Of Us S2 Cast

The drama’s fandom is so far reaching that internet sleuths have already predicted who could star in a second season. Whilst HBO has only just confirmed another season, according to fans, actor Shannon Berry will play Abby Anderson — the protagonist of the second part of the video game. A fan account first suggested the conspiracy theory when they spotted that Druckmann, the director, co-writer of the series, follows Berry on Instagram.

Since then, fans have created side-by-side comparisons of Berry and Anderson to show how similar the two look. Back in 2020, Berry herself had tweeted about the likeness between her and the character in a now-deleted post. “Ok I've seen too many people now say I look like Abby from The Last Of Us and wow they're kind of right,” the post read.

The Last Of Us S2 Release Date

As HBO has only recently confirmed a new season, there is no release date for Season 2 just yet. But do check back here for updates in the future.