When it comes to on-trend nail designs, French tip manicures, and every colorfully bold iteration of the classic look, is a tried-and-true staple — and with so many out-there styles to choose from, why not garner some inspiration from your zodiac sign?

Michelle Bell, an astrologer and founder of the Cosmic Fusion app, says that your sun sign — the one people tend to be most familiar with — can have a major influence on your manicure choices. “Your sun sign represents your core identity and can influence your general aesthetic preferences, including your choice of nail art,” she says. “For example, a Leo might gravitate toward bold, attention-grabbing manicures, while a Virgo may prefer a more clean, classic look.”

Aside from sun signs, however, Bell says your Venus and moon placements can also factor into your next set. “Venus governs beauty, love, and personal style, making it a significant astrological factor in determining someone’s taste. The moon sign reflects your emotional side and comfort zones, which can influence your manicure choices on a deeper, more subconscious level.”

In other words? A dreamy Pisces sun sign with a more fiery Aries moon placement may find that red-hot Frenchies, rather than a softer shade, are their unexpected go-to mani.

If you’re curious which French tip nail design may best suit your zodiac sign, keep reading to learn about the perfect style for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) @avrnailswatches Aries are the fire-fueled “doers” of the zodiac, and vibrant red French tips reflect that energy. “Aries are known for their passion and courage, with bold red capturing their fiery spirit,” says Bell. “Aries individuals love to stand out and make a statement.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) @disseynails Taureans are grounded earth signs, and their manicure preferences often embody those personality traits. “Taurus appreciates nature and stability,” Bell says. “With an appreciation for natural beauty and a preference for luxury and comfort, Taureans might prefer neutral tones like soft taupes, elegant beiges, and earthy greens that reflect their grounded nature.” A set of Skittle Frenchies taps into that love for an array of earth-inspired colors.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) @magdaericzon Geminis, who are represented by the twins, are “vibrant and dynamic,” according to Bell. What’s more, their uniquely intellectual characteristics lend themselves to futuristic silver tones. “Geminis are playful and curious, often embracing variety and change,” Bell says, adding that metallic silver represents their adaptable and quick-witted nature. Eye-catching, glittery invisible French details are perfect for the charismatic air sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) @setsbysenia Ruled by the moon, Cancerians are deeply in tune with their emotions. “Cancer’s deep emotional and intuitive qualities are echoed in the soothing shades of soft rose and moonlit silver, evoking a sense of nurturing warmth and sensitivity,” says Bell. In other words: A rose quartz-inspired French tip mani with a mirror-like chromatic finish would be ideal for the sensitive water sign.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) @addiisnails ICYWW, Leos are ruled by the heat of the sun, and their manicure aesthetic is just as bright and intense as the life-giving planet. “With a penchant for drama and flair, Leos enjoy being the center of attention. Their regal and vivacious character is perfectly complemented by the luxuriousness of gold,” says Bell. “Leos love to express their boldness and individuality through their appearance, making them prime candidates for 3D nails that stand out.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) @nailsbycurls Bell says Virgos stand out as the sign most likely to wear a traditional white French tip manicure, as it exudes elegance and timelessness: “The meticulous and practical Virgo resonates with simplicity, and they appreciate clean, minimal designs,” she says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) @lcroesnails Similar to a classic French mani, micro Frenchies have become a fave among It girls like Kendall Jenner. Although Jenner happens to be a Scorpio sun, Bell says Libras are more likely to be attracted to a clean, micro tip — a modern twist on the classic style featuring a thinner, more subtle line. “The micro French tip’s balance between traditional elegance and contemporary minimalism suits Libra’s desire for harmony and modern aesthetics, making it a perfect match for their sophisticated and trendy sensibilities,” says Bell.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) @prettywth.julia Represented by a dagger-tailed scorpion, Scorpios are one of the more intense signs of the zodiac. With those traits in mind, Bell notes that they’re more likely to opt for a dark set of nails. “The intensity and mystery of Scorpio are captured in the deep, rich tones of burgundy and black cherry, symbolizing their passion and power,” she says of the water sign. “They may also choose 3D nails as a way to make a bold statement and express their unique personality.” A fun, on-trend style to try? “Cherry mocha” Frenchies, perhaps with rhinestone-studded cherry nail adornments.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) @nailswithvee Sagittarians are the thrill-seekers of the zodiac, and their mani preferences are just as bold. “The adventurous and optimistic Sagittarius shines in sapphire blue, which represents their quest for knowledge and truth,” says Bell. “They're likely to opt for bright, eye-catching colors and designs that reflect their wanderlust.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) @tendrehands If you’ve ever met a Capricorn, you’ve probably noticed their penchant for hard work. Bell tells Bustle that their qualities may dictate their go-to French tip mani. “Capricorn’s disciplined and ambitious nature is embodied in the sophisticated simplicity of the grounded, earthy depth of deep brown,” she says. “Capricorns value professionalism and traditional styles, making them likely candidates for classic, neutral nail colors.” Case in point: An “old money” tortoiseshell print just might be the move for the earth sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) @traciethetech As the zodiac’s innovator, Aquarians are defined by their quirkiness, and their French tip style is no different. “They are most open to unconventional and innovative styles, and might be attracted to 3D nails for their originality and uniqueness,” says Bell, adding that the quirky vibe of a holographic finish is another must.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) @_themonarchnailstudio Pisces are the romantic dreamers of the zodiac, and their French tip manicure reflects this soft side. “The imaginative and sensitive Pisces is represented by the dreamy and mystical qualities of lavender, reflecting their compassionate and artistic sides,” says Bell. This frosted purple polish also has a subtle iridescent quality, making it perfect for the water sign-inspired mermaidcore aesthetic, too.