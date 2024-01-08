Jennifer Aniston Revived “The Rachel” Haircut At The 2024 Golden Globes

On Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills, California, some of the film industry’s biggest stars showed up and showed out for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards’ red carpet.

From ’90s-inspired French tips to elegantly timeless makeup looks that stunned, the overall glam M.O. was definitively classic and low-key. As for Jennifer Aniston? She too turned to a more minimal vibe for her makeup and manicure, though her seemingly understated hair was filled with a whole lot of nostalgia.

Jennifer’s Long Lob With Layers

Dressed in a custom black Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured a sweetheart neckline, Aniston opted to style her neutral bronde hair with a soft side part, allowing some strands to fall across her eyes. Going for a “less is more” approach to the style, she wore her strands in a flippy, volume-filled blowout.

Taking off a few inches off of her lengthier hair from previous months, the actor and LolaVie founder debuted a fresh cut at the Globes red carpet. With her hair in a long bob that reached just beyond her collarbones, Aniston revisited her signature layered haircut, with a hint of that shaggy vibe so associated with the longtime famed style.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In other words, Aniston has just modernized the famous haircut aptly deemed “The Rachel.”

“The Rachel” Revival

“The Rachel” haircut — which is essentially a layer-filled shag with some face-framing grown-out bangs — first emerged in Season 1 Episode 20 of Friends. Until that point, Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, was known for her lengthy hair. Soon after Episode 20 aired on television in 1995, her trendy haircut became wildly popular.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Throughout 2023 and even into 2024, haircut trends have been leaning towards layered looks that have a shaggy essence to them. Aniston’s latest iteration of “The Rachel” is akin to “the kitty cut,” which is a more sophisticated take on the shaggy chop.

Start The Year With A Cut

With that New Year energy still going strong, many are looking for some visual change to mark their new era. Experts recently told Bustle that quite a few short haircuts — like the pixie and the blunt power bob — are on-trend for the year ahead.