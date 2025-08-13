Anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians knows Khloé loves long nails — and she wears them unapologetically. When critics questioned her choice while her daughter True was a baby, she clapped back: “If I can wipe my own @ss, I can wipe my child’s @ss!”

Over the years, the Good American founder has used her preferred nail length’s shape as a playground for different styles — including bedazzled tips, cloud-covered pastel Frenchies, and a gold chrome mani worthy of a magazine cover.

Her latest? A classic French manicure that just so happens to match her sister Kylie’s current set.

Khloé’s French Manicure

On Aug. 12, the reality star shared a collection of photos to the grid showing off her look (which, based on the comments, has her followers completely gagged). In true Kardashian fashion, she wore extra-long chestnut brown waves — a length credited to celebrity hair extensionist Priscilla Valles — that framed her face perfectly. Meanwhile, her makeup — done by her long-time makeup artist Ash K Holm — was a master class in ’90s supermodel glam, complete with peach-toned cheeks, brown eyeshadow, and coffee-colored lip liner.

Also on display? Her fresh manicure: a traditional French design done on long, almond-shaped tips, featuring crisp white nail polish and a nude base.

Her nails were done by Zola Ganzorigt, a celebrity manicurist who also works with Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney, and other stars.

Twinning With Kylie

Kylie Jenner, who just celebrated her birthday on Aug. 10, was also rocking French tips.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s set was also done by Ganzorigt — though hers were a “deep ’90s French,” with a thicker, almond-shaped tip inspired by a vintage Nails magazine cover. By contrast, Khloé’s mani featured a more traditional curve of white polish.

This isn’t the first time the sisters have had a matching nail moment: In March, they both sported the very same double pink French manicure — a pastel variation with cotton candy-colored tips and a lighter, milkier base — also by Ganzorigt.

Sure, the French manicure may be trending everywhere, but this is further proof that simply nothing beats the feeling of copying your sister.