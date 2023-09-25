Kim Kardashian practically has her beauty look down to a science. Apart from a brief tryst with a platinum lob, the mogul is almost always spotted out and about with her signature dark, lengthy strands. It’s tough to imagine her in anything more dramatic, like a buzzcut — but now you don’t have to.

The entrepreneur just hopped on Instagram to share her CR Fashion Book cover, and the look is a huge departure from what her fans are used to. To mark the zine’s 10th anniversary, hairstylist Matt Benns went for something completely new by transforming Kardashian’s mermaid waves into a buzzcut. Her closely cropped style was paired with thin ’40s-era brows and a grunge-y, minimalistic wardrobe.

In her post, Kardashian noted that she was on the CR Fashion Book cover 10 years ago (for the magazine’s first-ever issue, BTW). In an interview with editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, she went on to say that she was super nervous to be on set, as it was her first fashion shoot, but that she trusted the process and ultimately loved how the cover turned out.

As far as hair transformations go, this is obviously one of the most major for Kardashian.

NADIA LEE COHEN for 'CR Fashion Book'

If you’re worried that Kardashian’s waist-length hair is gone for good, never fear. CR Fashion Book loves a wig, as evidenced by their past hair transformations like Zendaya’s in 2018, so you’ll likely see her back to her signature style tomorrow. For now, it’s fun to see the star experiment with different looks. Most recently, Kardashian test-drove some Audrey Hepburn-style blunt bangs at an event last month. She’s also rocked bleached brows and Farrah Fawcett layers on an Interview cover in 2022. At this point, really, it’s impossible to predict what she’ll do next.