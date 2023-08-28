Kim Kardashian's Blunt Bangs Give Major Audrey Hepburn Vibes

When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s hair, she most recently went back to her deep espresso brunette roots after a lengthy stint as a bleach blonde. Though just before that, the Skims founder explored countless blonde hues, from Marilyn Monroe-inspired platinum blonde to golden honey, as well as playful lengths, including some ultra-long mermaid inches with curtain bangs and an angled lob.

While the serial entrepreneur is often spotted with long hair on red carpets, The Kardashians, beyond, just a few weeks back, she took to her Instagram stories to share a freshly-chopped, jawline-skimming power bob. The purpose? To focus more on hair health after her (longer than expected) stint as a bleach blonde.

As if a headline-making bob weren’t enough of a change, Kardashian recently attended This Is About Humanity’s Fifth Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 — and TBH, she looked brand new. Wearing an all-black ensemble with some eye-catching, Chanel handbag-inspired chains around her neck, all eyes were on Kardashian’s fresh new bangs. A clear nod to Audrey Hepburn’s blunt micro bangs, ICYMI, the chic chop was spotted all over this year’s Met Gala carpeted steps, with Olivia Rodrigo, Lily James, Emily Ratajkowski, and more donning a similar look.

The middle Kardashian sister’s bangs are not quite as micro as some other A-listers who have experimented with the look. However, her blunt chop barely touches her brows, making them appear a bit shorter than some eyelash-skimming fringe.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though it’s unclear if her nostalgic new ‘do is a permanent chop (or just some clip in bangs, which her sister Khloé Kardashian wore earlier this year) — the look cements that Hepburn will continue to inspire glam moments through the fall and winter seasons.