Kim Kardashian’s contributions to the cultural zeitgeist are seemingly endless, ranging from popularizing contour and bodycon dresses to having completely rewritten the influencer and reality star narrative. But the A-lister is most influential in terms of her beauty looks — and, in honor of her birthday, Bustle’s taking a look back at Kardashian’s makeup and hair evolution.
Beauty is something the reality star turned media mogul is well-versed in: She’s launched not one but two cosmetic lines — KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance — in addition to collabs with sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand. Besides being an industry insider, Kardashian happens to be a chameleon when it comes to her own look.
The star and beauty entrepreneur is known to debut brand-new yet distinctive looks at least once a year (sometimes more often than that), perpetually pushing the envelope and redefining what’s trending. From silver to pink to blonde, there are few hair colors Kardashian hasn’t tried, and the same goes for hairstyles and lengths. You’ll find as many variations with her makeup styles, too.
Below, see 15 years of Kim Kardashian’s makeup and hair evolution, from the mid-2000s through today.