Kim Kardashian’s contributions to the cultural zeitgeist are seemingly endless, ranging from popularizing contour and bodycon dresses to having completely rewritten the influencer and reality star narrative. But the A-lister is most influential in terms of her beauty looks — and, in honor of her birthday, Bustle’s taking a look back at Kardashian’s makeup and hair evolution.

Beauty is something the reality star turned media mogul is well-versed in: She’s launched not one but two cosmetic lines — KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance — in addition to collabs with sister Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand. Besides being an industry insider, Kardashian happens to be a chameleon when it comes to her own look.

The star and beauty entrepreneur is known to debut brand-new yet distinctive looks at least once a year (sometimes more often than that), perpetually pushing the envelope and redefining what’s trending. From silver to pink to blonde, there are few hair colors Kardashian hasn’t tried, and the same goes for hairstyles and lengths. You’ll find as many variations with her makeup styles, too.

Below, see 15 years of Kim Kardashian’s makeup and hair evolution, from the mid-2000s through today.

2006: Side-Swept Bangs Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kardashian first inched into the spotlight around 2006, when she was primarily known as Paris Hilton’s BFF. At the time, the 22-year-old embraced heavy eyeshadow — both on her lids and underneath her eyes — paired with rosy cheeks and glossy lips. The look was worn with side-swept bangs.

2007: Voluminous Waves J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images In 2007, Kardashian wore her strands long and wavy at a premiere party for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She hit the red carpet with thick black eyeliner and red lipstick, a makeup look that was emblematic of the mid-2000s.

2008: Front Bangs Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bangs were big in 2008, and Kardashian was in on the trend. Following her brief stint with wavy hair, she sported straight-across fringe with straight strands, dramatic black eyeliner, and clear lip gloss at a red carpet event.

2009: Early Contour John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The year 2009 seemed to be the start of Kardashian’s renowned relationship with contour, considering the face-sculpting highlight on her nose and cheekbones.

2010: Classic Hollywood Glam Alexander Tamargo/WireImage/Getty Images At a Miami Fashion Week show in 2010, Kardashian tried on a new look: old Hollywood glam. She paired her loose curls, which she parted to the side, with her signature glossy lips.

2012: Smoky Eyes George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images In 2012, Kardashian experimented with the slicked-back coiffure with her strands along with a bold smoky eye.

2013: Braided Updo Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While pregnant with North, Kardashian matched her dress with a bright red lip at a meet-and-greet in 2013. Her flowing lengths were pulled into a braided updo.

2014: Lengthy Locks Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The next year, Kardashian started wearing a neutral lip (one that was significantly less glossy than earlier in the decade), groomed brows, and full lashes. Her hair was long and straight, which is similar to her current signature style.

2015: Blonde Bob Rindoff/Dufour/French Select/Getty Images Kardashian turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in 2015 with her new icy blonde ‘do, having chopped her brunette locks into a long blonde bob. She complimented the edgy look with a cat eye liquid eyeliner glam.

2016: Bare-Faced Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Kardashian returned to Paris Fashion Week the following year, but made a full beauty 180. She went back to her naturally dark hair color, which she wore down and straight, but paired it with something drastically different: no makeup.

2017: Silver Strands Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Kardashian’s aesthetic seemed to shift the most in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, she dyed her hair silver-blonde and enhanced the bold color with a smoldering smoky eye. A matte lip topped off the look.

2018: Pastel Pink Hair Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kardashian maintained her silver strands for several months, then surprised fans with cotton candy-pink hair in 2018 — her first rainbow-colored dye job.

2019: Brunette Bob Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images By 2019, Kardashian was maintaining her general makeup look, but cut her super-long hair into a chic bob.

2020: Loose Waves & Soft Glam Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kardashian revived her lengthy, loose waves for the launch of Skims in February 2020, complemented with smoky eyes and contour (likely done by using all KKW Beauty makeup products). This is basically her modern-day look.