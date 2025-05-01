Spring indicators: warmer weather, longer days, and little ladybugs lounging on your windowsill. But these elegant insects aren’t like other bugs: They’re cute, and widely considered a symbol of luck.

Insect-themed nails have had their moment on BeautyTok, but, of course, they’re not for everyone. If you were never into bee-adorned manis or caterpillar nail art, perhaps you’ll appreciate the little red and black-colored creatures on your fingertips. After all, if a ladybug lands on you, it purportedly indicates that you have good fortune coming your way — and having one on your manicure basically counts.

Any firm believer of the lucky girl syndrome knows that luck only finds you if you believe in it. Plus, there’s a lot of talk these days about manifesting with your manicure — just look at the green nail theory. As such, ladybug nails might be another way to call in abundance. It doesn’t hurt that they’re also a super darling way to personalize your manicure without the usual florals, cherries, or hearts.

Ready to try something new? Scroll on for ladybug nail art designs that just might bring about a prosperous summer.

1 3D Frenchies Instagram/@nailsondez 3D nails are everywhere. Add raised ladybug details to a classic French for a little bit of style and seasonal flair.

2 Red Ladybug Tips Instagram/@thenaillologist Opt for a cherry red French tip to complement a few dainty ladybug decals for the ultimate picnic-ready set.

3 Gothic Ladybugs Instagram/@liv4glittter Instead of taking cues from the red body of the ladybug, try a black French tip instead. It’s giving summer goth.

4 Vanilla Cream Tips Instagram/@pixi3nailz Swap the white of your classic French for a creamy beige or butter yellow, then add some ladybug art and vines for a more whimsigoth take on the classic design.

5 Summer Picnic Instagram/@betsiebb Incorporate ladybugs, bumblebees, bright gingham print, and yellow nail polish for a satisfyingly eye-catching contrast.

6 Leafy Nail Art Instagram/@olgadidthat Want to double your luck? Put the green nail theory to the test and incorporate some ladybugs on top of a sage-colored leaf design. Bonus points for a 3D dew effect.

7 Mint Green French Instagram/@__denails__ Another way to incorporate green nails into your ladybug manicure? Via colorful French tips. Add ladybugs to your mint green nails for a fresh spring look.

8 Ladybug Soap Nails Instagram/@manonhauquier.nails Soap nails are minimalist chic, and you can make them even cooler by adding 3D soap suds along with bright ladybug decals.

9 Minimalist Ladybug Mani Instagram/@m.o.n.a.j For an even more minimalist look, rock a short mani with a neutral glazed polish and top a couple of accent nails with tiny ladybugs. They don’t have to be big to manifest luck.

10 Flowers & Bugs Instagram/@gandziuchaa Combine delicate ladybug nail art with florals and bright red nail polish for a set that’s both vibrant and cheerful.

11 Pops Of Bugs Instagram/@jazzynails.x Make a neutral set really pop by adding 3D ladybugs on top of green nail polish splotches. It’s an abstract mani with a bug-themed twist.

12 Cat-Eye Nails Instagram/@artsydigitss This leafy manicure features a cat-eye finish, 3D water droplets, and bug nail art for a multidimensional set that screams summertime.