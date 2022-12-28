Cuffing season is officially upon us — and whether or not you’re boo’d up for the chilly winter months, the color red may just be the secret you need to adding a bit of extra love and passion into your life.
ICYMI: The “red nail theory” has taken on a life of its own, inspiring bold scarlet sets on some of the biggest starlets, influencers, and beyond. As for the tea on the fast-growing trend? The nostalgia-driven theory is that red nails remind male suitors of the women they looked up to and loved growing up (like Pamela Anderson, Marilyn Monroe, or even their own mothers). And subconsciously, the ruby red hue is theorized to be just attention-grabbing enough for those with a sparkling fresh set to find true love. What’s more, the “red lip effect” is said to have similar results, tapping the sultry hue for a love-struck pout that attracts love interests.
While both theories have definitely sparked an online debate (because manicures and makeup are for you, not for others) — there has still been a major uptick in the classic shade across categories.
For lovers, single girlies, and everyone in between, here are 26 red nail art design ideas (just in case you wanted to test the theory for yourself).