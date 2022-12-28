Cuffing season is officially upon us — and whether or not you’re boo’d up for the chilly winter months, the color red may just be the secret you need to adding a bit of extra love and passion into your life.

ICYMI: The “red nail theory” has taken on a life of its own, inspiring bold scarlet sets on some of the biggest starlets, influencers, and beyond. As for the tea on the fast-growing trend? The nostalgia-driven theory is that red nails remind male suitors of the women they looked up to and loved growing up (like Pamela Anderson, Marilyn Monroe, or even their own mothers). And subconsciously, the ruby red hue is theorized to be just attention-grabbing enough for those with a sparkling fresh set to find true love. What’s more, the “red lip effect” is said to have similar results, tapping the sultry hue for a love-struck pout that attracts love interests.

While both theories have definitely sparked an online debate (because manicures and makeup are for you, not for others) — there has still been a major uptick in the classic shade across categories.

For lovers, single girlies, and everyone in between, here are 26 red nail art design ideas (just in case you wanted to test the theory for yourself).

1 Vintage-Inspired Half Moon Mani ’50s-era half moon manicures have made a comeback this year — and this red set on Olivia Wilde for the film Don’t Worry Darling is giving *all* of the elegant vibes. For the at-home nail painters, this genius hack will help you achieve the look.

2 Red Velvet Nails Cozy velvet nails painted in a red hue give main character energy.

3 Y2K Chrome Go full-on Y2K in a gemmed-out chrome set.

4 Scarlet Swirls These swirl nails are a conversation starter.

5 Monochromatic Glossy French Elevate basic red nails with a matte-meets-glossy French design.

6 Red Crystals For a red set that feels zen, this nail art inspired by ruby crystals is a vibe.

7 Minimal Red Hearts Craving just a *hint* of red on your nails? These subtle hearts are oh so sweet.

8 Pearly Red French Siren-inspired pearls are trending — and this pearlized manicure instantly elevates a red-rimmed French.

9 Gilded Red Roses *Chef’s kiss.*

10 Thin Line French Make each individual nail a work of art with this dreamy red set.

11 Red Aura Nails These on-trend aura nails are everything.

12 Glazed Red Tips The glazed nail queen, Hailey Bieber, opted for these candy cane-inspired glazed tips for the 2022 holiday season.

13 Heart-Shaped French Tips Turn almond-shaped nails into adorable red hearts for a love-filled French manicure.

14 Hourglass Tips Inspired by nails seen on Alexa Demie’s character in Euphoria, this hourglass set is dreamy in red.

15 Chrome Flames Futuristic silver is trending — and these chromatic flames atop red tortoiseshell nails are clearly an ode to the styles of the early 2000s.

16 Wine-Red Bejeweled Tips Be bejeweled in this striking, glitzy mani.

17 Cut-Out Hearts Sabrina Carpenter’s cut-out heart nails are everything.

18 Ruby Red Maximalist Go big or go home with a glittering ruby set that features larger than life gems and different artwork on each nail.

19 To-Go Bag Art For takeout queens and beyond — this to-go bag nail art brings all the quirky nostalgia.

20 Rep Your Sign Upgrade a red manicure with your zodiac sign and birth year in big letters.

21 Love Print They love me, they love me not, they love me ...

22 Croc Print Stilettos Nothing says statement-making like ultra-long stiletto nails with a luxe croc print.

23 Sweet Cherry Art This micro cherry nail design adds a playfulness to any manicure.

24 Marbled Ruby Nails A subtle marble design adds a sophisticated vibe to red manicures.

25 Arrowhead French A French manicure with sharp lines is unexpected and elegant.