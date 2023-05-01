"French Fade" Nails Are Trending & They're So Chic

French manicures have been a major nail trend for the past couple of years now. Part of their appeal is that you can rock them in all different ways, whether you opt for the classic, try a minimalist micro French mani, or blur things out with a French fade. With over 461 million views on TikTok, though, it’s the French fade that’s extra hot right now. (Hailey Bieber, J.Lo, and Kylie Jenner have all sported the look.)
A French fade, similar to an ombré tip, concentrates most of the color on the ends of your nails. Instead of painting straight across, as you would with a traditional French manicure, the color gradually fades down into a neutral-colored base as it gets closer to your cuticle, says Jade Farrar, a Brooklyn-based nail artist. The end result? A chic pop of color.
The design is an easy way to add a little something special to your nails, Farrar tells Bustle, especially if you don’t want to lean into bright, bolder nail art. French fades are also super low-maintenance, which is a huge plus. According to Farrar, styles like French tips and the faded French are ideal when you want to be able to wear a mani for two-plus weeks since the grow-out isn’t as noticeable due to the neutral base.
To get the look, check out these 11 French fade manicures for inspo, including frosted fades, Euphoria-style tips, and more.