22 Green Nail Ideas That Give Fresh Springtime Vibes

Winter is on its way out, and in the world of beauty and fashion, that means countless springtime trends are *finally* in full bloom. Namely: The buzzy power bob haircut that has A-listers like Megan Thee Stallion and Hailey Bieber experimenting with shorter ‘dos, ’60s era glamour, Y2K fits aplenty, unexpected pastel-hued waterlines, and of course — all green everything, especially when it comes to nails.

Case in point? Not too long ago, Kim Kardashian strayed from her go-to short, baby pink manicure for some neon green stiletto press-on tips. Before that, Selena Gomez was spotted with a dazzling emerald green mani with some understated shimmer for a look that was effortlessly elegant. What’s more, Hailee Steinfeld opted for a pastel green hue with siren scale nail art for an on-trend mermaidcore moment. And with major co-signs from some of the biggest celebs and influencers alike, it’s safe to say that green nails are sure to be major for spring (and likely summer, too).

From soothing sage hues to deeper emerald lacquers, pops of icy mint to pretty pastel patterns — here are 22 ideas for green nails that bring all of the refreshed vibes and inspiration for spring.

1 Cherry French Tips Upgrade a classic French manicure with some pastel green shades and cherry nail gems.

2 Green Chrome Aura Aura nails are *still* a serious vibe — and these chrome details add a Y2K-era flair.

3 Must-Have Pretty Pastel Lights Lacquer '52 Chevy Lights Lacquer $11 See On Lights Lacquer Dreamy, creamy, and chic — Lights Lacquer’s newest collection of pastel polishes will have you ready for spring with just a few swipes.

4 Elegant Shimmer Selena Gomez is no stranger to a headline-making mani moment — and this sparkling emerald green moment may just be my fave yet.

5 Mint To Be Ice out your nails with this stunning mint green set as your inspo.

6 Jade Green Swirls Sensual yet sweet, these deep jade swirls are certified showstoppers.

7 So Wavy Minimal manicure, meet neon green waves in place of French detailing.

8 Springtime Press-Ons Glamnetic Limelight Short Almond Press-On Nails Glamnetic $14.99 See On Glamnetic These Glamnetic press-ons give you a flawless floral manicure in seconds.

9 Forest Green Feels Minimal pops of deep emerald green are oh so chic.

10 Mermaidcore Mood Siren beauty has completely taken over, and these 3D water droplets atop a vibrant green hue give that tropical vacation feel.

11 Mod Moment Euphoria’s Maddy Perez provides endless fashion and beauty inspo for the girlies — and these monochromatic mod tips from the season 2 finale are a fan-fave for a reason.

12 Outlined Green French Tips Outline your pastel green French tips with a bright white hue for a mod mani that is truly elevated.

13 Groovy Green Let your manicure do the talking with an all green everything set that features unique designs on every single nail.

14 Be Bejeweled Add a bit of sparkle to your classic French manicure with some colorful, bedazzled tips.

16 A Touch Of Tortoise Nothing is quite as classy as tortoiseshell, and especially when paired with a colorful green base, the look feels modern and refreshed.

17 Check, Please Nails with a checkered pattern feel playful, sweet, and a bit edgy all at once.

18 Marbled Moment Inspired by green healing crystals, these bold tips are a serious work of art.

19 Green Micro-French Hues Why not paint your micro-French tips with different shades of green nail polish?

20 Ultra-Zen Sage Press-Ons Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Manicure Kit, Everything Zen Urban Outfitters $16 See On Urban Outfitters Need a fire mani in a pinch? Try these sage green press-ons à la Chillhouse (which have the cutest yin and yang designs).

21 Green Hearts Valentine’s Day may be over ... But these forest green hearts give all of the love vibes.