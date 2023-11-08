For the last few weeks, Megan Fox has been leading up to the anticipated release of her debut collection of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems. Considering the hard cover (and text within its pages) feature a vibrant red shade, it makes all the sense in the world that she would tap the fiery hue for her freshly-chopped bob, too.

While promoting her book in New York City on Nov. 7, Fox took the opportunity to share a fresh hair moment. Since the actor and mother of three is very much a Millennial born in 1986, her oversized hair accessories are no doubt a nod to the early 2000s (which marks the time when she starred in her first full-length film, Holiday in the Sun, in 2001.

Megan’s Y2K Butterfly Clips

A modern spin on the early 2000s hair accessory trend, Fox’s vibrant blue butterfly clips added a whimsical element to her book release-ready look.

As for some other celebrities who have worn similar looks in recent past? At the 2022 Met Gala, Olivia Rodrigo wore a similar accessory in her strands, instead in a pretty violet hue.

Faux Bangs For The Win

Styled by Dimitris Giannetos, the A-lister’s go-to hair guru who also works with stars like Gigi Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Fox’s hair had effortless texture inspired by iconic supermodels of the past. “I wanted to create something iconic inspired by the beautiful red hair of Linda Evangelista,” Giannetos explained in an Instagram caption. “I wanted to add a modern element to [match] Megan’s personality.”

In other words? He took the opportunity to add in some face-framing wispy bangs that extended past her eyebrows.

While it’s likely that they are just clip-ons, the adorable look might just be her sign to officially chop her strands. Again.

As for her makeup, Clarissa Luna is to thank for her monochromatic glow. Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo are the stylist pair who curated her ensemble.

Hollywood’s Newest Poet

Officially available as of Nov. 7, Fox’s collection of poetry gives readers an incredibly personal look at the beloved star.

While Fox covers topics like love, relationships, insomnia, and more — others give intimate details about her relationship with her fiancé and “twin flame,” MGK.