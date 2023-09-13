Between Doja Cat’s completely see-through webbed dress and Cardi B’s super sleek booty-length hair, you might not have noticed all the spicy nail art at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. But take a closer look and you’ll see chrome manicures, matte black tips, and gold glitter — just to name a few trends.

In the sea of glazed donut nails and micro French tips that are currently on-trend, the healthy dose of fun nail art was a refreshing change on the red carpet. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and other singers, hosts, and nominees turned it out on the pre-show carpet and on stage with shiny polish, lots of glitter, and plenty of eye-catching designs that were truly award-worthy in their own right.

It was a huge relief — and so much fun — to see actual art on everyone’s fingertips. Whether it matched their dress or stood out in stark relief, each nail design seemed to be more OTT than the next.

And you know what? If ever there was a time to bedazzle your fingers, an MTV show is it. So why not do it up? Keep scrolling for the best nail art looks from the 2023 VMAs — and maybe find a little inspo for your next mani.

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Jewels Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As the host for the evening, Minaj rocked one of the night’s most popular colors on her lips, cheeks, eyes, and nails. The pale pink hue looked complete with bedazzled tips.

Cardi B’s Chrome Tips Catherine Powell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B went for chromatic nails to match her all-metallic dress. The set of acrylics, created by long-time manicurist Jenny Bui, were the perfect touch.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Animal Print Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan, who works with nail artist Coca Michelle, went hard for the VMAs because of course she did. To walk the carpet and perform on stage, the rapper wore long, diagonal-tipped acrylics decked with gold glitter and animal print.

Taylor Swift’s Gold Glitter Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images As one of the night’s big winners, Swift certainly had no shortage of shiny objects to hold in her hands. The “Anti-Hero” singer was on stage multiple times to scoop up silver Moon Person awards — and to put her gold mani on display.

Doja Cat’s Copper Tips Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doja Cat wore copper-colored nails to accompany her Apocene cob web dress, spider earrings, rhinestone eye art, and extra-short hair. None of it made sense — and yet it all made sense.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Short Black Nails Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In keeping with the rocker chick vibe from her new album, GUTS, Rodrigo went for short black nails that worked just as well with her glistening red carpet dress as they did with the two-piece pink set that she wore to perform.