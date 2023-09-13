In the sea of glazed donut nails and micro French tips that are currently on-trend, the healthy dose of fun nail art was a refreshing change on the red carpet. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and other singers, hosts, and nominees turned it out on the pre-show carpet and on stage with shiny polish, lots of glitter, and plenty of eye-catching designs that were truly award-worthy in their own right.
It was a huge relief — and so much fun — to see actual art on everyone’s fingertips. Whether it matched their dress or stood out in stark relief, each nail design seemed to be more OTT than the next.
And you know what? If ever there was a time to bedazzle your fingers, an MTV show is it. So why not do it up? Keep scrolling for the best nail art looks from the 2023 VMAs — and maybe find a little inspo for your next mani.