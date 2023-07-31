When it comes to the world of manicures and pedicures, OPI is no doubt one of the OG nail polish brands that immediately come to mind, with household shade names like Bubble Bath, Big Apple Red, and Lincoln Park After Dark completely standing the test of time.

While the beloved brand is known for many of its celeb-loved staples (Funny Bunny is the key ingredient to Hailey Bieber’s famous “glazed donut” nails) — the OPI team also continues to create playful collections on the regular. Its most recent OPI <3 Barbie the Movie Nail Lacquer Collection has been spotted on A-listers like Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and more for a reason...

Though just in case you so happen to be leaning away from Barbiecore shades of hot pink as the cooler months approach, OPI’s new Fall 2023 collection includes zodiac-inspired nail polish colors for every single one of the 12 signs — and it’s giving some serious goddess energy.

Say hello to the brand new OPI Big Zodiac Energy Collection, which officially is available to shop at Ulta and Amazon as of July 31. Major spoiler: Every single unique lacquer hue has some gorgeous sheen by way of pearlescent (and at times holographic) shimmer.

OPI

Of course, those who follow (and love) astrology will likely opt for the lacquer hues that match their sun, moon, or rising sign (known as “the big 3” in the astrology world) — it goes without saying that one can shop the nail polish colors they are drawn to, and in turn, embrace those characteristics.

In other words? If you’re a fiery, passionate Aries and want to tap into those creative and dreamy ocean-inspired Piscean vibes, you may want to paint your tips with the mermaidcore-esque, baby blue holographic shade called Pisces the Future.