From nature-inspired hues to the ultimate pale pink.
Fiery Leo season is officially over — and in its place, earthy Virgo season is ready to reign through Sept. 22.
Where Leos love anything attention-grabbing, Virgos are known to be more, well, demure and mindful. More often than not, these qualities can lend themselves to perfectionism. Aesthetically, this means they tend to be drawn to everything classic and traditional.
Color-wise, Virgos lean towards earth-inspired ones, which is, of course, a reflection of the sign’s element. And the same can be said for their go-to nail polish colors, too.
Given that Virgo season is placed at the start of fall, it makes sense that dark neutral faves — like glossy black lacquer — would be a staple for this sign’s manis and pedis. Though given their earth sign status, nature-inspired hues — like sage green and every shade of chocolate brown — are also a perfect match.
Whether you’re a Virgo through and through or simply want to embrace the sign’s energy for the weeks to come, here are seven nail polish colors to try.
1The Cool-Toned Chocolate Brown
Perfect for the beginning of fall and Virgo season alike, Or Worse, Expelled! is a cool-toned, deep brown polish that offers full opacity.
2The Chromatic Silver
No Virgo polish list would be complete without a hint of silver (thanks to Queen Beyoncé herself, IYKYK), and Dynasty is ideal for creating a cool girl chromatic look with just a few layers.
3The Earthy Sage Green
Honor the detail-oriented earth sign with a deep sage nail polish shade like Studio’s On Spring — a hue that feels both lush and low-key.
4The Timeless Pale Pink
Aside from darker earth tones like brown and green, Virgos are also often associated with pale pink — a truly classic nail polish shade. Fiji is the perfect cult classic for the sign.
5The Color-Shifting Green Chrome
Tectonic Shift is for bold manicure lovers, as its shade-shifting pigment switches from chromatic green to various pink tones that dazzle as they catch the light.
6The Luxurious Pure Black
Nothing hits quite like a high-gloss pure black shade of polish in the fall — and Black Crystal is the epitome of liquid luxury for your nails.
7The Cozy Caramel
For those who prefer an understated neutral, Cup O’Latte adds a bit of warmth to your nails with its caramel undertones.