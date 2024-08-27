Fiery Leo season is officially over — and in its place, earthy Virgo season is ready to reign through Sept. 22.

Where Leos love anything attention-grabbing, Virgos are known to be more, well, demure and mindful. More often than not, these qualities can lend themselves to perfectionism. Aesthetically, this means they tend to be drawn to everything classic and traditional.

Color-wise, Virgos lean towards earth-inspired ones, which is, of course, a reflection of the sign’s element. And the same can be said for their go-to nail polish colors, too.

Given that Virgo season is placed at the start of fall, it makes sense that dark neutral faves — like glossy black lacquer — would be a staple for this sign’s manis and pedis. Though given their earth sign status, nature-inspired hues — like sage green and every shade of chocolate brown — are also a perfect match.

Whether you’re a Virgo through and through or simply want to embrace the sign’s energy for the weeks to come, here are seven nail polish colors to try.

1 The Cool-Toned Chocolate Brown Or Worse, Expelled! Polish Lights Lacquer $11 See On Lights Lacquer Perfect for the beginning of fall and Virgo season alike, Or Worse, Expelled! is a cool-toned, deep brown polish that offers full opacity.

3 The Earthy Sage Green OPI My Studio's On Spring Nail Lacquer Ulta $11.99 See On Ulta Honor the detail-oriented earth sign with a deep sage nail polish shade like Studio’s On Spring — a hue that feels both lush and low-key.

4 The Timeless Pale Pink essie Fiji Nail Lacquer Ulta $10 See On Ulta Aside from darker earth tones like brown and green, Virgos are also often associated with pale pink — a truly classic nail polish shade. Fiji is the perfect cult classic for the sign.

5 The Color-Shifting Green Chrome Tectonic Shift Lacquer Mooncat $15 See On Mooncat Tectonic Shift is for bold manicure lovers, as its shade-shifting pigment switches from chromatic green to various pink tones that dazzle as they catch the light.

6 The Luxurious Pure Black Gucci Black Crystal Glossy Nail Polish Sephora $35 See On Sephora Nothing hits quite like a high-gloss pure black shade of polish in the fall — and Black Crystal is the epitome of liquid luxury for your nails.