As fiery Leo season makes its way out, it’s time for the detail-oriented Virgos of the world to reign.

Beginning on Aug. 22, this earth sign’s time in the spotlight coincides with those autumnal, back-to-school vibes — so it comes as no surprise that Virgos, ruled by the communicative planet of Mercury, are best known for their practicality, dependability, and innate perfectionism. They’re also represented by the maiden, which is a nod to their deep wisdom.

Aesthetically, this sign has a penchant for everything classic and traditional, along with tiny details that make for a neat overall look. And, given their hard-to-miss down-to-earth energy, their color palette is typically filled with warm brown, comforting green, and glossy black hues.

As for a Virgo’s go-to patterns? Think cool-girl tortoiseshell print, for one — a look co-signed by the Virgo queen herself, Sydney Sweeney

Whether your sun sign is a Virgo or you simply want to tap the sign’s unique essence, here are five pedicure ideas perfect for the maiden of the zodiac.

Traditional French Tips

An astrologist previously told Bustle that Virgos are most likely to rock crisp and clean French tip manicures — and the same can be said for their toes.

Classic Glossy Black

Virgos are known to love all things classic and cool, so an ultra-glossy black pedi would be just right.

Tortoiseshell Print

For those who prefer nail art, a tortoiseshell print is unique and has a comfortingly earthy color palette.

Seriously Vibrant Green

Virgos are very much associated with the color green, and this vibrant polish shade would stun against any skin tone. It also happens to be on trend for the upcoming fall season, too.

Earthy Caramel-Tinted Brown

When in doubt, a total Virgo-approved pedicure would feature just about any shade of brown, from milk chocolate to sultry espresso.