Ocean nail art is trending on TikTok — and it’s basically the manicure version of a beach day. Think soft wave patterns, glistening blues, and sea-inspired shimmer that’ll make you feel like you’re one iced coffee away from a seaside vacation.

These nail designs pull inspo from all the best parts of the sea, from the way the water catches the light to vibrant shades of blue, teal, and turquoise. They’re especially perfect if you’ve got a trip on the books (or just want to look like you do).

The manis vary, too: Some sets lean maximalist with whimsical details like seashells, bubbles, and starfish. Others are more subtle — think sheer with a hint of shimmer. You can keep it low-key or fully commit to the mermaid aesthetic.

Ocean nails have strong seasonal vibes, but they’re a year-round vibe for the water signs of the world. If you’re a Pisces, Cancer, or Scorpio, this trend could be your go-to. The splashy designs and mermaid details are so on-brand.

Keep scrolling for 13 oceanic nail art ideas that’ll inspire your next manicure.

1 Sea Breeze Instagram/@nailsbyjuliaa__ The 3D details on this set look like gentle ocean waves, but the color is what sells it. Add a gold shell, a hibiscus, or another tropical accent, and you’ve got a vacation-ready mani that’ll earn you so many compliments.

2 Seashells By The Sea Shore Instagram/@craftedbyaprince Go full mermaid with 3D details like the rippled seashells and translucent bubbles of this set. The see-through jelly polish creates a watery effect, and when you pair that with conch shell and starfish decals, you’ve got an aquatic masterpiece on your hands.

3 Silver Surf Instagram/@eliteclawsau This set is so Pisces coded. The wavy shell ridges, pale teal polish, and silver chrome accents feel straight out of a water sign’s mood board.

4 Ocean Mist Instagram/@nailed_it_bycheyenne This set leans into a full-on oceanic power clash, with a different design on every fingertip. From seashell-inspired French tips to ripple patterns that mimic sunlight on the ocean floor, it’s all about mixing textures and water effects for a bold, beachy look.

5 H2Ohhh Instagram/@aistehaas The marbled design layered over bright blue polish brings serious beach-vacation vibes. You can keep it simple with the color on every nail or mix it up by adding a touch of glittery blue just on the tips for extra sparkle.

6 Surf’s Up Instagram/@maison.nailspa Mermaid-ify a French design by trading white nail polish for this wave pattern, complete with white foam details. You can practically hear the tide coming in.

7 Beach Day Instagram/@nails_bymaddiiee Make the ocean trend your own with a mix of bubbles, ripples, and wave patterns. Finish it off with abstract gold accents and a few delicate seashell details for a fresh, personal touch.

8 Shark Week Instagram/@nailed.it.by.char Incorporate nautical details—and maybe a cheeky shark decal for fun. Layer on textured waves and reflective pools, and you’ve got a set that everyone will want to sea.

9 Blue Bubbles Instagram/@nailsbysue__ Whether you're getting ready for the beach or your water sign birthday, this set will fit the occasion with pretty seashells, placid blue hues, and bubbly accents.

10 Marine Core Instagram/@musthavenails This ocean-inspired set leans moody with a deep teal color palette. Dark, swirling polish pools, French tips, and 3D details come together for serious goth siren vibes.

11 Crystal Waters Instagram/@beautybasement868 This set rides a wave of ocean-inspired hues, each nail boasting its own unique swirl and ripple. Mix up the placement and patterns to create a playful, one-of-a-kind sea-inspired statement.

12 Making Waves Instagram/@nailsby_shanx This standout design channels the colors of crashing waves with a blend of dark teal and crisp white. Positioning the “waves” in different corners of each nail creates a dynamic, free-flowing movement that feels effortlessly oceanic.

13 Shell Collector TikTok/ladybugnails__ If you spend your beach days collecting rocks and shells, then this set is for you. Inspired by tide pools, it features bubbles, shells, and eye-catching oceanic hues. And yes, all of this intricate art will fit on short nails.