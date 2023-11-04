Throughout the last few years, vibrant pink blush shades have truly reigned as the must-have product for a flushed complexion and ultra-bright under eyes. And while the blush category is still very much booming — which liquid, cream, and powder formulas dropping by the day — a fresh color is taking over for the fall and winter 2023.

From terracotta-esque cinnamon tones to more peachy colors, orange blush is slowly but surely replacing the pink obsession. And spoiler: the on-trend cheek color is incredibly versatile, making it an effortless pick for just about every single skin tone.

A “Pumpkin Spice” Glow For Fall

To combat the chill of fall, everything from manicures to clothing tend to get warmer and toastier (literally by way of chic trench coats, and even in color). The blush trends are no different.

While “cinnamon spice girl” makeup is defined by deeper, more terracotta-hued pigments for eyes, cheeks, and lips, a “pumpkin spice” glow is much more focused on a complexion that features orange pigments. From a soft peach powder to a more vivid orange cream blush, the radiant result can be subtle and monochromatic, or dramatic and glamorous.

Which Orange Blush Is Right For You?

While pink is very much associated with the blush category, for some, orange may seem a bit more out-there or even daring (depending on the vibrancy). That being said, there truly is a perfect orange blush for everyone.

“Peach and orange tones feel more womanly and grown up,” Lottie, a color-loving makeup artist who has worked with Jennifer Coolidge and Alexandra Daddario, tells Bustle. “I personally have rosacea, so I tend to gravitate toward more peach tones [that] work against my naturally pink face. I also love bright orange blush for deeper skin tones.”

Lora Arellano, the founder of Melt Cosmetics, previously told Bustle that peachy shades add a healthy flush with little to no effort, especially for those with a yellow, olive undertone.

In other words? Just about every single skin tone suits an orange blush, from light and rosy, to deep and olive-toned complexions.

Pro Orange Blush Application Tip: “If you’re timid about color, I would start with powder blush [as it’s] usually more sheer than creams, depending on the formula. If using a liquid blush, always dab a little on your hand then use a brush to apply, as they tend to be the most pigmented option.” — Lottie

10 Orange Blushes For Your “Pumpkin Spice” Makeup Look

“I love the ColourPop Cream Blush formula [because] it almost feels as if a cream and powder blush had a baby,” Lottie shares. “It’s buildable, but has a soft matte finish, [and] the color Poppi is very universal for all skin tones. This is actually the same formula we used on the runway for the Selkie New York Fashion Week Show.”

A vibrant shade that’s especially flattering for those with deeper complexions, Bellini is a golden poppy shade that blurs to a soft matte finish.

A buttery-soft powder blush that’s packed with a whole lot of pigment, Kitten Baby is a subtle peachy shade that adds brightness to one’s complexion (and is especially fit for those with light or olive skin tones).

The Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush formula has been a TikTok-viral staple for quite some time now, providing an incredible amount of pigment with the tiniest bit of product. As for Joy? The peachy coral hue is flattering on many skin tones and features a softly dewy finish.

A rich, terracotta-inspired shade of blush, Cowgirl is a creamy (and buildable) blush formula that effortlessly melts into one’s complexion.

Add a bit of added luxury to your makeup bag with the Dior Rosy Glow Blush, another cult-loved pick that adds buttery soft pigment to your cheeks. Coral especially adds a flushed luminosity that looks healthy and warm.

A radiant, cinnamon-hued blush shade that creates a light-catching glow on one’s complexion, You Go Cocoa is a lightweight liquid formula that effortlessly blends away for a naturally flushed finish.

A rich, warm caramel cream blush that is perfect for creating those sunny monochromatic makeup looks, Rusty Rouge comes with a dense, fluffy brush at the product’s other end for a perfect blend (even on the go).

With just a few swipes of Iridescent Izzy’s warm-toned peach cream blush, one’s skin is left a bit more juicy, flushed, and sun-kissed than before.

A “your skin but better” formula that creates an incredibly natural, lit-from-within glow, Melon Pop à la Clinique is a radiant light coral shade.