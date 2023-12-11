Millennials who spent their evenings watching early 2000s-era Disney Channel Original movies are probably aware that High School Musical royalty, Vanessa Hudgens, recently joined the wife club.

Pledging their vows in Tulum, Mexico, Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker said “I do” on Dec. 2, 2023. Wearing a custom Vera Wang gown with a romantic cowl-neck, the actor opted for a cathedral-length veil that was made all the more elegant with a her hair styled in a slicked-back bun and adorned with a handful of pearls.

Her bridal manicure, too, was a balance of elegance and uniqueness that combined some of the year’s most popular manicure trends: pearl details, French tips, and a chrome finish.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Wedding Nails

Zola Ganzorigt, the celebrity manicurist who frequently works with Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and more stars, created long, rounded French tip nails for the bride.

Taking things to the next level, she added a glazed chrome finish to the manicure, before lining each nail’s tip with a perfectly-aligned row of tiny white pearls.

Using timeless nail polish colors from OPI, Ganzorigt used the Bare My Soul Nail Lacquer ($11.49) for the nail’s base, then created a French tip with the brand’s Funny Bunny Nail Lacquer ($11.49).

To make Hudgens’ bridal manicure chrome, Ganzorigt covered every single nail with the Tin Man Can Chrome Powder from OPI’s professionals-only collection.

All About The Pearls

Pearls have been on-trend in the worlds of beauty and fashion, lending themselves to the still-rising “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

Alongside pearl-embellished hairstyles, the classic accessory has become in a fixture on the manicures of A-listers. Sabrina Carpenter most recently adorned her nails with pearl-lined hearts while performing at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, while Halle Bailey embraced the look with mermaidcore nails at the premiere of The Little Mermaid.

2023’s Biggest Bridal Nail Trends

If you happen to be planning a wedding, you likely know that every detail matters. Wedding nails are the perfect way to either rock a manicure that feels very minimal and innately you or go for a bold nail design that is statement-making and unconventional.

Earlier this year, a rep for wedding planning tool Zola told Bustle that 37 percent of its brides prefer neutral nails with shades of pink, nude, and beige, while 36 percent opt for wedding whites.

Hudgens’ wedding nails are the perfect inspiration for brides that want to push the norm in an understated way.