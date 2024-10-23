The heavenly aura of Libra season is so yesterday — and in its place, it’s finally Scorpio’s time to take the lead, with the sign’s fall-time festivities happening from Oct. 23 through Nov. 21.

As an emotion-driven water sign ruled by Pluto, the planet associated with depth and power, it makes all the sense in the world that their biggest traits include intensity, passion, and loyalty. Though if their dagger-tailed scorpion symbol is any indication of their nature, it’s best not to mess with a Scorpio.

When it comes to the perfumes they tend to reach for, they adore a rich gourmand filled with heat and complexity. As for a few most-loved notes to look out for, scents like warm vanilla, decadent bourbon, smoky tobacco, sultry cherry, and cozy woods often top the list.

Basically: the mystifying sign is sure to adore any luxurious fragrance that smells just as deliciously dark and utterly drama-filled as they are. An example of this is Victoria Beckham’s latest perfume drop, which is perfectly described as a “dark, raw vanilla you’ve never experienced before.”

Here, find 10 perfumes that have big Scorpio energy.

1 The Sultry Spiced Cherry KAYALI LOVEFEST BURNING CHERRY | 48 Eau de Parfum Sephora $138 See On Sephora An ideal cherry-filled aroma for fall and Scorpio SZN alike, LOVEFEST BURNING CHERRY | 48 is sultry and spicy with sumptuous notes of palo santo, praline, guaiac wood, and patchouli.

2 The Tobacco-Laced Vanilla 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum Victoria Beckham Beauty $290 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty A recently launched perfume that perfectly embodies the sign’s intense nature, 21:50 Rêverie is brimming with essences of raw vanilla, heated cedarwood, and enticing tobacco leaves.

3 The Alluring Woody Floral Billie Eilish Eilish No. 2 Eau de Parfum Ulta $72 See On Ulta Eilish No. 2 is a subtly spiced woody floral fragrance defined by its powerful notes of black pepper, apple blossom, incense, papyrus, and palo santo.

5 The Coffee-Spiked Gourmand Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Le Parfum Ulta $185 See On Ulta While Black Opium is a classic, coffee-spiked aroma, Black Opium Le Parfum is a more intensified version of the OG with its white floral heart and rich vanilla signature.

6 The Seriously Fiery Leather Charlotte Tilbury More Sex Eau de Parfum Sephora $150 See On Sephora Scorpios are often associated with taboo topics like sex — which makes More Sex, with its leather and black pepper notes, an obvious pick for the spicy sign.

7 The Smoky Vanilla Bourbon KILIAN Paris Smoking Hot Sephora $295 See On Sephora Smoking Hot smells similar to what you imagine: with a strong tobacco and hookah essence apparent at first spritz, this perfume adds vanilla bourbon for a dangerous decadence that caresses your skin.

8 The Crystal-Infused Scent Scorpio Crystal Infused Zodiac Perfume Zodica Perfumery $110 See On Zodica Perfumery A fragrance that was *literally* made with a Scorpio’s aura in mind, this Crystal-Infused Zodiac Perfume is charged by black obsidian gemstones and smells of tuberose, juicy plum, oakmoss, and mysterious musks.

9 The Juicy Modern Rose Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Eau de Parfum Sephora $165 See On Sephora Taking the classic rose scent to a much more modern place, Very Good Girl pairs the romantic floral with notes of redcurrant, lychee, vetiver, and vanilla.