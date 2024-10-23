Astrology
Tobacco, bourbon, and vanilla notes ahead.
The heavenly aura of Libra season is so yesterday — and in its place, it’s finally Scorpio’s time to take the lead, with the sign’s fall-time festivities happening from Oct. 23 through Nov. 21.
As an emotion-driven water sign ruled by Pluto, the planet associated with depth and power, it makes all the sense in the world that their biggest traits include intensity, passion, and loyalty. Though if their dagger-tailed scorpion symbol is any indication of their nature, it’s best not to mess with a Scorpio.
When it comes to the perfumes they tend to reach for, they adore a rich gourmand filled with heat and complexity. As for a few most-loved notes to look out for, scents like warm vanilla, decadent bourbon, smoky tobacco, sultry cherry, and cozy woods often top the list.
Basically: the mystifying sign is sure to adore any luxurious fragrance that smells just as deliciously dark and utterly drama-filled as they are. An example of this is Victoria Beckham’s latest perfume drop, which is perfectly described as a “dark, raw vanilla you’ve never experienced before.”
Here, find 10 perfumes that have big Scorpio energy.
1The Sultry Spiced Cherry
An ideal cherry-filled aroma for fall and Scorpio SZN alike, LOVEFEST BURNING CHERRY | 48 is sultry and spicy with sumptuous notes of palo santo, praline, guaiac wood, and patchouli.
2The Tobacco-Laced Vanilla
A recently launched perfume that perfectly embodies the sign’s intense nature, 21:50 Rêverie is brimming with essences of raw vanilla, heated cedarwood, and enticing tobacco leaves.
3The Alluring Woody Floral
Eilish No. 2 is a subtly spiced woody floral fragrance defined by its powerful notes of black pepper, apple blossom, incense, papyrus, and palo santo.
4The Decadent Chai Latte
A yummy, TikTok-viral gourmand perfume that’s perfect for Scorpio season (and fall in general), Chai Épicé smells like a yummy spiced chai latte with its honeyed fig, creamy musk, and blonde wood notes.
5The Coffee-Spiked Gourmand
While Black Opium is a classic, coffee-spiked aroma, Black Opium Le Parfum is a more intensified version of the OG with its white floral heart and rich vanilla signature.
6The Seriously Fiery Leather
Scorpios are often associated with taboo topics like sex — which makes More Sex, with its leather and black pepper notes, an obvious pick for the spicy sign.
7The Smoky Vanilla Bourbon
Smoking Hot smells similar to what you imagine: with a strong tobacco and hookah essence apparent at first spritz, this perfume adds vanilla bourbon for a dangerous decadence that caresses your skin.
8The Crystal-Infused Scent
A fragrance that was *literally* made with a Scorpio’s aura in mind, this Crystal-Infused Zodiac Perfume is charged by black obsidian gemstones and smells of tuberose, juicy plum, oakmoss, and mysterious musks.
9The Juicy Modern Rose
Taking the classic rose scent to a much more modern place, Very Good Girl pairs the romantic floral with notes of redcurrant, lychee, vetiver, and vanilla.
10The Velvety Dark Floral
A dramatic and lavish aroma that lingers long after you’re gone, Velvet Orchid is defined by its honey, rum, black orchid, and vanilla notes.