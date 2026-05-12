Summer manicure trends usually fall into one of two categories: things you can eat or things you’d spot on vacation. 3D seashell designs, sunset auras, fruit nails, Aperol spritz oranges — they all feel unserious in the best way, like tiny serotonin boosts every time you glance at your fingertips. This season, though, nail trends are taking a slightly more graphic turn.

Enter “pill nails,” a colorful twist on the French manicure that swaps the usual curved tip for a straight-across line. The capsule-like shapes look like something you might find in a medicine cabinet — hence the name — but the overall effect feels playful rather than clinical. They’re bold, versatile, and especially striking when paired with poppy summer shades or mismatched color combos.

Below, everything to know about the manicure trend taking over this season’s mood boards.

What Are “Pill Nails”?

Just when you thought French tips couldn’t possibly be reinvented again, pill nails pulled everyone back in. Luckily, this update is surprisingly simple. Instead of the classic curved smile line, it features a chunky, blunt tip that splits the nail almost directly in half, creating a graphic, color-blocked effect.

Pill nails have been circulating in Korean nail salons for a while now, emerging from the same corner of the internet that gave us sequin and syrup nails. And much like those trends, this design balances playful color with a polished, structured finish. The straight-across tip repeats on each nail, giving mismatched shades enough consistency to feel cohesive rather than chaotic.

Part of the appeal is that nail art trends are shifting. People are pulling back from heavily embellished sets in favor of graphic details, unusual finishes, and unexpected color combinations. Pill nails tap into all three — there’s built-in color-blocking (or negative space, if you keep the base sheer), so even a two-tone manicure looks more interesting.

How To Try The Trend

Pill nails are surprisingly easy to DIY. Basically, if you can draw a straight line, you can pull off this trend — no fussing over perfectly even French tips required.

In fact, the hardest part about the look might be choosing your color combinations. Brighter shades alongside softer pastels give the design a spring-to-summer feel.

Pill nails also pair especially well with a cat-eye polish, as the base delivers a dimensional finish that catches the summer sun.

Or, substitute one polish for chrome — the reflective touch makes the color-blocking stand out even more.

If you want something more playful, try separating the colors with rows of tiny square sequins instead of painted lines.

To really flaunt your French tip skills, frame the split sections with a traditional curved edge to create a double-lined effect.

For a more minimalist take, stick to one or two shades with a sheer base. Square shapes, rather than almond, make the manicure feel a little more graphic and less overtly pill-coded.

Even with a classic white tip, the trick is simply placing the line lower and straighter than you would with a traditional French manicure, roughly halfway down the nail instead of near the edge.