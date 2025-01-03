Rachel Zegler has gone from the big screen fronting The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes to the streets of New York City as the lead in Broadway’s Romeo + Juliet.

The glamorous makeup moments aren’t soon to slow, as March marks the anticipated release of her starring in the reimagined take on Snow White — though, despite it all, she’s really just a girl. And like any girl, she isn’t afraid to strip it all back with those low-key days sans any glam.

Zegler is bringing that energy into 2025 with a makeup-free selfie — and it might just inspire you to do the same.

Rachel Zegler’s Makeup-Free Selfie

On Jan. 2, Zegler shared a selfie on her Instagram stories. The Y2K actor bared her makeup-free skin and naturally bushy brows without a filter in sight, making the case for sharing more raw and real moments in 2025.

Zegler is often spotted on-screen or walking a red carpet with near-flawless glam. At the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, for example, she smoldered in a bronzed beat and gilded glitter at her eyes’ inner corners. Soon after, she rocked a very 1960s-inspired powder blue eyeshadow look that was complemented by her teased hair and glittering gown at the 2024 Met Gala.

Zegler’s recent story on the ’gram is a welcome reminder that bare skin is just as beautiful.

Skin First For 2025

While Zegler may be the most recent A-lister to share a no makeup-selfie, she isn’t the only one. Not only have stars like Florence Pugh, Megan Thee Stallion, and Millie Bobby Brown done the same, but Pamela Anderson has formally ditched those glitzy, made-up moments with her own real skin-first movement.

“The first time I [went bare-faced] was in Paris at Fashion Week, and I really didn’t think anyone would notice. It wasn’t like I was taking a stand, but I guess I was, and I’m glad it resonated,” Anderson previously told Bustle. “We get all sucked into this world of comparing ourselves to each other. Have makeup-free dinner parties every once in a while amongst your friends to remember what you look like.”

Here’s to more realness (and really good skin care routines) in 2025.