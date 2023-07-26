When it comes to Florence Pugh’s unique approach to beauty and fashion, she truly is fearless. Case in point: the UK-born actor arrived at this year’s star-studded Met Gala with a fresh new buzz cut in lieu of her more typical silky blonde updos. What’s more, she’s clearly enjoying her current grow-out phase, taking the opportunity to explore a soft shade of Barbiecore pink and Oppenheimer-inspired orange on her spiked strands in just the past few weeks.

When it comes to makeup, too, her go-to glam team truly strikes gold on just about every single red carpet or runway the actor arrives on, effortlessly playing up her hazel eyes and pouty lips in strikingly unique ways. Remember her deep scarlet-hued lip at the British Fashion Awards that was truly next-level chic?

Headline-making hair and stunning makeup moments aside — a lot of Flo’s appeal derives from her relatability when sharing her authentic personality, relatable quirks, and no-makeup moments on the ‘gram and in interviews. On July 26, Pugh took to Instagram to post a carousel of some recent moments spent with her good friend and Emily In Paris actor, Ashley Park, along with an adorable beachside selfie that pictures the star with a face of pure joy just after a summertime dip in the water.

Alongside Pugh, countless stars in recent months have embraced their bare skin and natural beauty. Megan Thee Stallion and Selena Gomez recently posted selfies without makeup on Instagram, and Billie Eilish decided to keep her makeup low-key for the Barbie world premiere’s red carpet.

In other words? Your fave it-girlies of the moment are all in agreement that embracing the natural, unfiltered skin you’re in is a major green flag for summertime and beyond.