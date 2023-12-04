Hollywood’s award season is quickly approaching — and with the star-studded events taking place over the coming months, some serious hair and makeup inspiration by way of red carpet glamour is en route, too.

On the evening of Dec. 3 in Los Angeles, countless movie stars and influential faces stepped onto the red carpet with their chicest foot forward for the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

If the elegant affair is any indication of what’s to come in the anticipated events that follow, the beauty looks are sure to be an at all-time high.

What Is The Academy Museum Gala?

Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the third year in a row, the Academy Museum Gala is chance to celebrate outstanding achievement in cinema. The evening aims to raise funds, with the most recent gala amassing more than $10 million in support of the museum.

At the event, four honorees — Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola — each took home a prestigious award for their artistry and leadership within the film industry. Other change-makers, like Selena Gomez and Rachel Zegler of the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, were also in attendance.

The Gala’s 5 Best Makeup Looks

Rachel Zegler’s Gilded Inner Corners

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Complementing her statuesque golden gown, Rachel Zegler’s smoldering makeup featured some sparkling gilded eyeshadow in her eyes’ inner corners as the prettiest finishing touch.

Hailey Bieber’s Flirty Faux Freckles

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has become synonymous with glazed skin and faux freckles — and the Rhode founder opted for a similar look on the Academy Museum Gala’s red carpet, adding a subtle siren flick on her eyes.

Teyana Taylor’s Edgy Cut Crease Eyes

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Going bold on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, Teyana Taylor’s eye-catching lip charm was only rivaled by her graphic, black-lined cut crease.

Kendall Jenner’s “No-Makeup” Makeup

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Very much in line with the supermodel’s red carpet M.O., Kendall Jenner’s expertly applied “no-makeup” makeup looked effortless and natural.

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s “I’m Cold” Makeup

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Tapping the fully-flushed “I’m cold” makeup trend that dominated winter 2023 (and is expected to stay strong through the 2024 season, too), Nicola Peltz Beckham’s complexion featured a vivid pink blush blended up towards her under eyes and across her nose’s bridge.

The Gala’s 5 Best Hair Looks

Selena Gomez’s Slicked-Back Bun

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Bringing an aura of elegance onto the star-studded red carpet, Selena Gomez pulled her dark chocolate hair into a chic slicked-back bun.

Dua Lipa’s Nostalgic Side Part

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keeping her “cherry coke” hair low-key and textured, Dua Lipa opted for an on-trend side part (which currently claims both Taylor Swift and Blake Lively as fans).

Zoë Kravitz’s Chic Micro Bangs

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Ever since the 2023 Met Gala, celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Ratajkowski, Halsey, and Zoë Kravitz have been channeling Audrey Hepburn with side-swept micro bangs.

Lupita Nyong'o’s White Flower Halo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adding a heavenly vibe to her red carpet look, Lupita Nyong'o adorned her freshly close-shaven hair with an ethereal halo of baby’s-breath.

Billie Eilish’s Vintage-Inspired Headscarf

Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images

In recent months, celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa have been a fan of vintage headscarves. Billie Eilish’s chic scarf moment at the Academy Museum Gala is a major co-sign.