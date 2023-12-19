Rihanna’s public appearances are few and far between these days, with her Super Bowl Halftime show, her epic Met Gala moment, and a few date nights with her longtime beau A$AP Rocky sprinkled in-between.

But just because she’s stepped away from the spotlight in some ways, that doesn’t mean your feeds haven’t been blessed with a glam moment every so often — and her latest all-purple-everything makeup and furry ’fit is surely enough to hold fans over through the New Year.

Rihanna’s Purple Eye Makeup

On Dec. 18, Rihanna stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of her newest Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty sneakers. Given that the platform kicks come in a purple and red color-way, the Fenty Beauty founder’s makeup matched the vibe.

Priscilla Ono, Rih’s right-hand makeup artist, created a complexion that was softly matte and subtly sculpted, though the real star of her glam were undoubtedly the eyes. Using Fenty Beauty products — perhaps the shimmering lavender shade from the Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Cool Neutral ($30) — she blended the purple shade, creating stunning depth in the eye’s crease.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

An understated nod to the purple sneaker’s red detailing, Rihanna’s lips featured a red-pink glossy color that added a bit of warmth to her frosty makeup.

Her Retro Ponytail

Keeping the focus on her shimmering purple eyeshadow, hairstylist Yusef Williams gathered Rihanna’s honey-highlighted hair into a tight ponytail at the crown of her head.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Adding a bit of that retro, cool-girl flair to the look, Williams left out a romance-filled, curled tendril that beautifully framed her face.

Big New Year’s Eve Inspiration

With New Year’s Eve almost here, many are scrambling to put together their sparkling looks for whatever evening affairs they may be up to. Take notes, because Rihanna just proved that any unexpected eyeshadow color is sure to be a standout, especially with some light-catching glitter.

For those in need of a last minute NYE manicure, Bustle gathered 15 dazzling nail art designs that are worthy of your mood board.