Rihanna Says Her Kids Are “Obsessed” With Dad A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still in the honeymoon phase when it comes to parenting. On Dec. 18, the singer opened up about her boyfriend to Access Hollywood at a Fenty x Puma party, saying her connection to Rocky has changed since welcoming their 1-year-old son RZA and newborn son Riot.

“I loved him differently as a dad,” she said. “This is major, major, like, it’s a turn-on. It’s just like, ‘Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad).’”

RiRi went on to say that her kids are “obsessed” with their dad. “I’m just a background, I’m an extra,” she quipped. Needless to say, the interviewer didn’t believe that Rihanna could be ignored, yet alone by her own kids.

“Yep! It happens!” she affirmed. “It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Rocky is just as obsessed with his kids. In a November interview with Complex, the rapper was asked if he’d like to collaborate with his girlfriend in the design world at Puma.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna leaving Carbone after celebrating his birthday on October 3, 2023 in New York, New York. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he said. “I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing’s better than that out there.”

RiRi’s Family Hopes

During her interview, Rihanna was asked if she had a vision of motherhood before welcoming kids and said her family has turned out better than she ever hoped.

“You don’t have an idea,” she said. “You just hope I can have kids one day, and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in 2023. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Rihanna continued: “And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.”