From sultry siren wet waves in an almond brown hue to fire red strands of every length, it’s no secret that Rihanna has not only tried just about every single hair color (and style), but has completely owned every look she’s tried, too. Her latest look is no different.

On Nov. 11, the artist and mom of two stepped in Los Angeles for a dinner date with friends. While her overall vibe was comfy-casual meets oh so chic and effortlessly curated, she did take the opportunity to debut her fresh honey blonde hair ahead of the winter 2024 season.

Rihanna’s Nostalgic Honey Hair

With her softly waved strands extending towards her waist, Rihanna revealed a light honey bronde hair color that complements her skin tone’s warmth. Her roots kept naturally dark, the contrast around her face’s features create a lived-in look that’s definitively on-trend.

Fans of the A-lister will likely remember the times when Rih has rocked a lightened near-blonde shade of honey in the past. Not only was she spotted with a similar hair color back in 2013, but her hair was a rooty honey blonde in 2017 as well.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

As for her low-key makeup, the “Lift Me Up” singer brought kept things warm and glossy to match her new hair, opting for a brown-toned “latte makeup” moment that featured a ’90s-inspired contoured lip.

Your Sign To Go Lighter For Winter

This winter, celebrity hair gurus have told Bustle that countless dark hair color trends are set to take over — like deep espresso strands, “cherry coke” brunette à la Dua Lipa, and more.

Rih’s latest lightened hair hue, however, is a reminder that soft honey tones can add a whole lot of warmth to the chilliest season.

Calling It Now: “Blonde is always popular no matter the season, but I predict that we will see way more warmth in blondes [this winter].” — Carly Zanoni, professional hair colorist

Neon Nails Are Rih-Approved

Not only are lighter hair colors very much associated with the summer months, but neon nails are typically saved for beach-side affairs, too. Thanks to Rihanna, however, a vibrant manicure is now a wintertime slay.

Painted in a neon shade of green, the Fenty Beauty founder’s short, square-shaped nails feature an eye-catching French tip in a muted green shade. The result? Monochromatic mani perfection.