In the metallic color realm, Y2K-esque silver and statement-making gold often take centerstage — especially when it comes to nail colors. More and more, however, the girlies are hopping on the rose gold nail train for a look that feels more luxe and softly romantic. Hello, coquette manicures with a cool girl edge.

When looking for rose gold mani inspo, you’ve got different nail polish variations to choose from. For one, a classic chrome finish is smooth and looks most like metal IRL (also making it a perfect match for rose gold jewelry). Shimmery polish, on the other hand, is super subtle and delicate for the total minimalist, while a chunkier glitter lacquer makes a serious statement that beautifully catches the light.

What’s more, there are countless ways to tap the buzzy metallic look for your nail art game, with celeb-loved French tips an obvious choice, along with 3D details, edgy flame decals, and even heart-shaped cut-outs, to name a few.

Convinced you need a fresh rose gold mani in your life for the months ahead? Here, find nail art inspiration, gorgeous polish shades, and press-on sets that’ll showcase the trendy hue.

1 Deep Rose Gold Mani @yveningset Chrome nails are still a major trend — and this manicure in a deep rosy-bronze tone is the perfect way to tap the metallic aesthetic through the chilliest months of the year.

2 Mixed Metal Tips @botanico_salon Change up the vibe on every other nail by painting on two different rose gold polishes: one with an ultra-fine shimmer, and the other with a chunky glitter that’s fully opaque.

3 Pale Pink Chromatic Polish OPI Nail Lacquer in Metallic Composition Ulta $11.99 See On Ulta OPI creates some of the industry’s most-loved polish colors, and Metallic Composition in particular is the prettiest pale rose gold.

4 Chunky Glitter French Tips @nirvananailsandbeauty If you love classic French tips, switch it up by swapping the more traditional stark white tip with a chunky rose gold glitter polish.

5 Sweet Heart-Shaped Cut-Outs @sansungnails This pinky-rose gold set features heart-shaped cut-outs reminiscent of Sabrina Carpenter’s signature aesthetic. Yes, please (please please).

6 Classic Rose Gold Press-Ons Kiss ColorFX by imPRESS Press-On Nails in Wanderlust Ulta $11.49 See On Ulta For an easy DIY set, these press-ons from imPRESS give you the prettiest square-shaped rose gold mani — no salon appointment required.

7 Minimalistic Micro Frenchies @the_beauty_fountain If you prefer a minimalist mani, add a little pop of rose gold to your nails via micro French tips for just the right amount of sparkling color.

8 Velvety Metallic Lacquer Nail Lacquer in Velvet Rose Mooncat $16 See On Mooncat Whether or not you use a tiny magnet to achieve a cat-eye mani, Velvet Rose is a gorgeous chromatic polish that gives your nails a trendy velvet-inspired finish.

9 3D Chrome Adornments @nailzbymarlene_ Tap two of the nail art world’s biggest trends RN — rose gold tones and 3D adornments — with a gorgeous mani that will beautifully match your jewelry stack.

11 Shimmering Luxe Flames @elsgels Move over, fiery red polish — because trading in the go-to hue for an unexpected shade of rose gold gives an added sense of luxury to your nails.

12 Cool Girl Nail Cuffs @thelacquerlounge_ Try elevating sheer pink nails with eye-catching metallic cuffs near your cuticles for a simple set that’s so unique.

13 Rose-Tinted Copper Polish essie Nail Lacquer in Penny Talk Ulta $10 See On Ulta The perfect balance between a pumpkin spice-inspired copper and a romantic rose gold, Penny Talk is a smooth chrome polish that gives you a gorgeous metallic mani.

14 Y2K Crackled Rose Gold Leaf @nails.by.sarah__ Missing the early 2000s? This set with chunky glitter polish and rose gold leaf details gives total nostalgic crackled mani vibes.