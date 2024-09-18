Nails
So Sabrina Carpenter-coded.
In the metallic color realm, Y2K-esque silver and statement-making gold often take centerstage — especially when it comes to nail colors. More and more, however, the girlies are hopping on the rose gold nail train for a look that feels more luxe and softly romantic. Hello, coquette manicures with a cool girl edge.
When looking for rose gold mani inspo, you’ve got different nail polish variations to choose from. For one, a classic chrome finish is smooth and looks most like metal IRL (also making it a perfect match for rose gold jewelry). Shimmery polish, on the other hand, is super subtle and delicate for the total minimalist, while a chunkier glitter lacquer makes a serious statement that beautifully catches the light.
What’s more, there are countless ways to tap the buzzy metallic look for your nail art game, with celeb-loved French tips an obvious choice, along with 3D details, edgy flame decals, and even heart-shaped cut-outs, to name a few.
Convinced you need a fresh rose gold mani in your life for the months ahead? Here, find nail art inspiration, gorgeous polish shades, and press-on sets that’ll showcase the trendy hue.
1Deep Rose Gold Mani
Chrome nails are still a major trend — and this manicure in a deep rosy-bronze tone is the perfect way to tap the metallic aesthetic through the chilliest months of the year.
2Mixed Metal Tips
Change up the vibe on every other nail by painting on two different rose gold polishes: one with an ultra-fine shimmer, and the other with a chunky glitter that’s fully opaque.
3Pale Pink Chromatic Polish
OPI creates some of the industry’s most-loved polish colors, and Metallic Composition in particular is the prettiest pale rose gold.
4Chunky Glitter French Tips
If you love classic French tips, switch it up by swapping the more traditional stark white tip with a chunky rose gold glitter polish.
5Sweet Heart-Shaped Cut-Outs
This pinky-rose gold set features heart-shaped cut-outs reminiscent of Sabrina Carpenter’s signature aesthetic. Yes, please (please please).
6Classic Rose Gold Press-Ons
For an easy DIY set, these press-ons from imPRESS give you the prettiest square-shaped rose gold mani — no salon appointment required.
7Minimalistic Micro Frenchies
If you prefer a minimalist mani, add a little pop of rose gold to your nails via micro French tips for just the right amount of sparkling color.
8Velvety Metallic Lacquer
Whether or not you use a tiny magnet to achieve a cat-eye mani, Velvet Rose is a gorgeous chromatic polish that gives your nails a trendy velvet-inspired finish.
93D Chrome Adornments
Tap two of the nail art world’s biggest trends RN — rose gold tones and 3D adornments — with a gorgeous mani that will beautifully match your jewelry stack.
10Invisible Outlined French Press-Ons
When in doubt, applying some reusable press-on nails — like this low-key style in Rose Gold Double French Round — gives you a salon-quality look in minutes.
11Shimmering Luxe Flames
Move over, fiery red polish — because trading in the go-to hue for an unexpected shade of rose gold gives an added sense of luxury to your nails.
12Cool Girl Nail Cuffs
Try elevating sheer pink nails with eye-catching metallic cuffs near your cuticles for a simple set that’s so unique.
13Rose-Tinted Copper Polish
The perfect balance between a pumpkin spice-inspired copper and a romantic rose gold, Penny Talk is a smooth chrome polish that gives you a gorgeous metallic mani.
14Y2K Crackled Rose Gold Leaf
Missing the early 2000s? This set with chunky glitter polish and rose gold leaf details gives total nostalgic crackled mani vibes.
15V-Shaped French Manicure
Also referred to as “tuxedo nails,” these V-shaped Frenchies are a chic modern upgrade to a timeless classic. Bonus points for the rose gold tips.