One thing is for certain: French tips are absolutely dominating today’s nail trends.

Traditional white-tipped manicures are a mainstay on red carpets, and A-listers like Kendall Jenner have officially claimed the more minimal micro Frenchies as their signature nail look. And currently, a loudly luxurious take on the OG mani is taking over social media.

Often referred to as V-tip French nails or “tuxedo” nails, the trendy mani trades up the typically rounded design for much sharper lines, peaking into a precise “V” at the nail’s center. The resulting tweak on the classic style is an eye-catching vibe that feels traditional, yet is still all things luxe and unique.

Currently on the rise on TikTok — likely in part because of the total “mob wife” Frenchies obsession — the #VTipNails hashtag currently sits at nearly 13 million views and counting, offering further proof of how versatile French manicures are.

Need some mani sinpo? Keep scrolling for 11 unique nail art ideas that feature the buzzy V-tip French detail.

1 Classic V-Tip French Nails @nailzbysav Painted onto lengthy coffin-shaped nails, these classic “tuxedo” Frenchies feature a mid-tone pink polish base and stark white V-shaped tips.

2 Retro Red Half Moons @vanityprojectsmia Put your own spin on the “tuxedo” nail art trend by elevating the retro half-moon manicure with a sharp V-shape painted cherry red.

3 Micro Tuxedo Manicure @sansungnails If you’re a fan of micro French tips, update the minimal style with a subtle V-shape at the end of your nails, then add even more of a subtle pop by way of white polish along your cuticle.

4 Sultry Black Lace @nailqueennadia For a “more is more” manicure, try painting some saucy, black lace-inspired art onto your V-shaped nails.

5 Full-Glam Glitter Tips @nailsbynancylopez Amp up the glamour factor with a stunning set of “tuxedo” French tips that feature sparkling silver glitter on every single nail.

6 Barbie Pink Half-V Details @anouknailedit Still obsessed with Barbiecore hot pink? Add the vibrant color to your shorter nails by way of angled French tips that make up half of the trending V-shape.

7 Gilded 3D Nails @nailsssbymars Oozing luxury, these gilded V-shaped French tip nails are even more architectural with their jewelry-like wavy texture in a trendy gold chrome shade.

8 V-Shaped Skittle Nails @avrnailswatches Can’t choose one polish color for your V-shaped mani? Try the Harry Styles-approved Skittle nail trend with five different hues.

9 Glossy Black Tuxedo Tips @addiisnails Glossy black nails are always a good choice. Pair the saucy polish color with this buzzy design for a set that’s equal parts goth and glam.

10 Double-Lined Yellow Frenchies @addiisnails If you prefer a pop of vibrant color on your tips, paint on crisp V-shapes in a sunny yellow polish shade, underlined in a thin white line for some added intrigue.

11 Monochromatic Chevrons @nailqueennadia Keep things monochromatic and cool with this mosaic tile-inspired, V-shaped French tip manicure, painted in cozy shades of chocolate brown.